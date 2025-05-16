Planning Department Advances Two New Office-To-Residential Conversion Projects

The Planning Department this month recommended approval of real estate actions related to public land in two locations in Roxbury, and of three new development projects to the BPDA Board. All were approved. The newly approved development projects represent approximately 108,806 square feet (SF), will create 155 new residential units, including 29 units that are designated income-restricted, and will support approximately 211 construction jobs and 179 permanent jobs. These projects will make Boston a more resilient, affordable, and equitable city.

Real Estate

Final designation awarded to the Garrison Trotter Neighborhood Association to redevelop land into zen garden

The Garrison Trotter Neighborhood Association received final designation to redevelop Parcels S-20 and S-21 in Roxbury. These parcels will become a zen garden named for Alma Wright, a retired Boston Public School teacher and Roxbury pioneer. The vision is for this garden to be an area where students and staff from the nearby Trotter Elementary School and community members can enjoy nature and learn about their community. The zen garden will use design elements to relay the stories of pioneers rooted in the Roxbury neighborhood. The space will serve as an outdoor classroom, gathering space, and place to learn about local Roxbury history.

Temporary performance venue to activate Blair Lot

The Board approved a license agreement with the organization Afrikai, which will create a temporary installation known as the Ascension Pavillion on weekends to serve as a performance venue and center for community programming. Prior to construction beginning on the Nubian Ascends development project, the development team continues to activate the Blair Lot in Nubian Square with events that serve the community.

Development Projects

Project at 16-18 Hawley Street, also known as 31 Milk Street, will convert offices to homes Downtown

Housing: 110 units, 22 income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 94 construction jobs

Community: Bringing more residents Downtown

Sustainability: Compliant with Stretch Energy Code

As part of the City’s Office-to-Residential Conversion Program, this project will renovate what is currently an 11-story office building into 110 new residential units, including 22 income-restricted units. The United States Postal Service, which operates on the ground floor, will remain.

This project is one of 15 applicants in Mayor Wu’s successful Office-to-Residential Conversion Program, which is on track to create 762 units from the conversion of 20 vacant office buildings.

123 N Washington Street project to convert North End office to housing

Housing: 45 units, seven income-restricted units

Jobs: Approximately 37 construction jobs

Community: Bringing more residents Downtown

Sustainability: Compliant with Stretch Energy Code.

Located in the North End, this project will convert what is currently a five-story office building into 45 new homes. Seven of these units will be income-restricted. The ground floor restaurant space will remain.

This project is one of 15 applicants in Mayor Wu’s successful Office-to-Residential Conversion Program, which is on track to create 762 units from the conversion of 20 vacant office buildings.

Project at 120-134 Hampden Street to preserve historic building as self-storage, add on retail and office space

Jobs: Approximately 80 construction jobs

Community: Public realm improvements, support for local organizations

Sustainability: LEED Gold, all-electric

Located in the Newmarket Innovation District in Roxbury, this project will preserve the existing historic structure by converting it into a self-storage facility. It will also add an addition which will include more self-storage as well as retail and office space. The new project will also add a pocket park to activate and landscape the existing street corner. PLAN: Newmarket and current zoning encourage warehouse use due to the positive economic benefits from job creation, and because warehousing can support a range of businesses. PLAN: Newmarket also emphasizes facilitating the adaptive reuse of existing structures. This project will improve the public realm with new crosswalks on site. As part of the community benefits, this project will contribute: $100,000 towards one year of free rent for a retail tenant, $20,000 towards the design and implementation of new artwork on site, $10,000 for a security camera, $60,000 of free self-storage for Boston based businesses, including providing self-storage units to ten new businesses in the Newmarket area at no cost for one year, and $90,000 to local schools and community organizations. In addition, this project will contribute $49,000 to the Boston Transportation Department in support of the bikeshare system, and install a Bluebikes dock on site.

In addition to these projects, the board approved: