Community Oncology Alliance Fellows Initiative Appoints New Co-Chairs to Board of Directors

Miriam Atkins, MD, FACP, and Katherine Baker, MD, MMHC, Selected as Leaders of COA Fellows Initiative

It is more important than ever that we create a strong pipeline of oncologists who can provide access to high-quality, local cancer care.” — Shiela Plasencia, COA

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) has appointed Miriam Atkins, MD, FACP, and Katherine Baker, MD, MMHC, as co-chairs of the COA Fellows Initiative board of directors. Dr. Atkins brings a critical perspective as an experienced physician, while Dr. Baker has fresh insights after recently finishing her fellowship.COA’s Director of Practice Support and Fellows Initiative liaison, Shiela Plasencia, praised the new co-chairs for their work supporting the future of community oncology. “As the industry struggles with physician workforce shortages, it’s more important than ever that we create a strong pipeline of oncologists who can provide access to high-quality, local cancer care. Dr. Atkins and Dr. Baker are helping hematology and oncology fellows understand the importance of community oncology and how to succeed as they enter their new career fields.”As an established, accomplished physician, Dr. Atkins understands what practice leaders are seeking in newly graduated fellows. She is a board-certified medical oncologist, partner, and owner at AO Multispecialty Clinic in Augusta, GA, and served two terms as COA’s president. Her experience as a practice leader and active physician informs the choices she makes when hiring new physicians and provides a valuable knowledge base for Fellows Initiative members.Dr. Baker is a rising star in the community oncology world. A former member of the Fellows Initiative when she was in fellowship, Dr. Baker is now the Medical Director of Value-Based Care at Tennessee Oncology. As a newly minted physician, Dr. Baker is aware of the landscape that fellows currently face, the resources they need to make informed decisions, and their mindset.The COA Fellows Initiative seeks to engage and educate oncology and hematology fellows on the value of practicing in the community setting. As fellows begin to make decisions about where to practice, the initiative is designed to explore, in detail, the opportunities community oncology presents. As physicians complete their three-year oncology and/or hematology fellowship, they have a choice of how and where they will practice. Unfortunately, the community setting is frequently overlooked as a career option by oncology/hematology fellows. The COA Fellows Initiative seeks to change this by educating fellows on present practice options and discussing the many factors to consider when making these decisions.To learn more about the COA Fellows Initiative, or to join, visit https://communityoncology.org/fellows/

