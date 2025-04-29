Community Oncology Alliance Hosts Independent Cancer Leaders at 2025 Community Oncology Conference

2025 Community Oncology Conference logo

Nearly 2,000 attendees convene for #COA2025 to discuss the intersection of community oncology business, policy, treatment, and advocacy

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) kicks off its annual 2025 Community Oncology Conference today, convening thousands of independent cancer leaders in Orlando, Florida. As the nation’s only nonprofit organization focused solely on the needs of independent community practices, COA’s mission is to ensure that patients with cancer receive local, affordable, cutting-edge, and high-quality care.A Community of Empowered AdvocatesThis year’s theme is Empower & Advocate: Independent Community Oncology. The field of community oncology is always evolving, so COA works with practices and patients to improve the entire cancer care ecosystem. To truly drive this change and take this mission beyond the exam room, COA aims to empower everyone in our community to be a stronger advocate for independent cancer care.An Agenda for Cancer Care Thought LeadersThe agenda for the 2025 Community Oncology Conference focuses on empowering independent practices and patients to be their own advocates. Over two days of learning and networking, attendees will get to choose from industry leading plenary sessions, along with four unique tracks covering clinical, business, pharmacy, and advocacy topics uniquely targeted to the needs of independent practices.How can independent practices stay competitive among ongoing hospital, health system, insurer, and pharmacy benefit manager consolidation? How and when should providers integrate new cancer care advancements into patient care? How can we leverage the collective power of community oncology to make a difference in policy discussions? Those questions and others will be tackled during this year’s Conference.Return of the Advocacy TrackThe Advocacy track is returning after several years to provide COA advocates with a chance to learn from policy experts. Patients, survivors, caregivers, and members of the care team will be immersed with other passionate members of the community as they learn how to advocate for high-quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care.National Thought Leaders Speak at COA 2025In addition to expert presentations and learning from independent practice leaders across the country, attendees of the 2025 Community Oncology Conference will hear from keynote speaker David Fajgenbaum, MD, MBA, MSC. Dr. Fajgenbaum is speaking to Conference attendees about his story of resilience, innovation, and the importance of coming together around a shared mission.Follow Along with UsPresentations and recordings from the 2025 Community Oncology Conference will be posted online at https://coaconference.com . Follow along with the Conference on X/Twitter and LinkedIn using hashtag #COA2025.###About the Community Oncology Alliance: The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for independent community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org

