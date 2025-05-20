Podean Launches the Marketplace Change Tracker: A Centralized Platform for Real-Time Marketplace Updates

Podean launches Marketplace Change Tracker—a real-time tool to help brands stay ahead of key updates across Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Podean , the leading global Amazon and marketplace agency, today announced the launch of the Marketplace Change Tracker , a new real-time intelligence platform that delivers the latest updates from the world of e-commerce. Designed for brands, retailers, agencies, and e-commerce professionals, the Marketplace Change Tracker centralizes news and announcements relating to platform updates, feature releases, and policy changes across major marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target.“In 2024 alone, Amazon released more than 120 product updates across retail, media, and content capabilities - all impacting the customer and sales experience in some way. That’s why it’s more important than ever for brands to stay on top of such changes to mitigate issues and be the first to take advantage of opportunities,” said Mark Power, Podean Founder and CEO. “We created the Marketplace Change Tracker to help brands be informed, stay agile, and focus on the updates that really impact their business.”Unlike traditional newsletters or scattered update threads, the Marketplace Change Tracker filters and curates only the most relevant information, ensuring that brands are not overwhelmed but empowered. Gone are the days of checking 30+ separate sources, including Amazon Seller and Vendor Central, AWS, Amazon Ads Blog, Walmart Connect, and Target Roundel sites, as well as news and social platforms.The Marketplace Change Tracker is part of Podean’s broader commitment to helping all brands stay ahead of retail, media, and content changes. The tool provides a single destination for:- Platform-wide changes across Amazon and other leading marketplaces- Product and tool updates, feature releases, and policy shifts- Breaking news in e-commerceThe launch comes at a pivotal time as brands struggle to keep up with the increasing pace and complexity of change across commerce ecosystems. The Marketplace Change Tracker enables teams to make decisions in real-time without the need to scan through multiple sources or manage overwhelming amounts of information.The tool is now live and available to all. To explore the Marketplace Change Tracker, visit podean.com/intelligenceBacked by Podean Intelligence The Marketplace Change Tracker is powered by Podean Intelligence, the agency’s in-house research division made up of marketplace experts, data scientists, and analysts. Podean Intelligence is the engine behind Podean’s thought leadership, with the main goal of helping global brands navigate the complexities of digital commerce with confidence.Over the years, Podean Intelligence has produced a growing body of influential research, including the Marketplace Index™, Global Amazon Media Reports, and a suite of insight offerings that look into brand performance, track retail media investment, and surface actionable growth opportunities. These insights have informed the strategies of the world’s leading and challenger brands.With the launch of the Marketplace Change Tracker, Podean Intelligence moves into a more visible and integrated role, aligning all research and insights offerings under one unified platform. This evolution reflects a broader commitment to equipping brands with the intelligence they need not just to keep up, but to lead in today’s dynamic e-commerce environment.For more details about Podean Intelligence and its suite of research reports and insights, please visit our website at podean.com/intelligence or reach out to our marketplace experts at contact@podean.com._____________________________________Podean is the only top-tier advanced Amazon partner (AASP) with offices on five continents and a winner of Amazon’s Global Expansion Award 2023. Podean works with the world’s most sophisticated companies, including Colgate-Palmolive, Danone, Mattel, Beiersdorf, AB InBev, Spectrum Brands, and over two hundred other top-tier global brands.Podean leads client engagements through a strategic lens and provides end-to-end service ranging from catalog management to retail ops, content, sophisticated media management, and analytics.

