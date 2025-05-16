GENERAL WAGE ORDER NO. 69 has been filed with the Secretary of State and is available for review. General Wage Order No. 68 remains in effect until General Wage Order No. 69 becomes final.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.