Tax Form 1099-G Available Online for Individuals Who Received Unemployment Benefits from Missouri in 2025

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - Individuals who received unemployment benefits from the State of Missouri in calendar year 2025 can now view, print and download their 1099-G tax form online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov.

Form 1099-G details all unemployment insurance benefits an individual received during the calendar year as well as information about taxes withheld from their benefits. It is important to note that both state and federal unemployment insurance benefit payments are taxable and the total will be included on Form 1099-G. This information must be reported each year for tax purposes. Form 1099-G is also available for calendar years 2020-2024.

From the UInteract home screen, an individual can select the “View and Print 1099" tab and then select the year to view and print that year’s 1099-G tax form. The Missouri Division of Employment Security will mail FORM 1099-G no later than January 31, 2026.

To access UInteract and retrieve the 1099-G online, users will need an account user id and password. If one has not been created, a new account can be created online 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at uinteract.labor.mo.gov.

If an individual has elected to go paperless, a 1099-G WILL NOT be mailed. Updates to individuals’ mailing addresses can also be made online at uinteract.labor.mo.gov. For more information, read the frequently asked questions on the 1099-G tax form.

