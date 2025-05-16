State Auditor Blaha Releases 2025 City Budgets Summary Report - For May 16, 2025

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — “Public safety and infrastructure are top expenditures in 2025 city budgets,” State Auditor Julie Blaha said. “Budgets are a roadmap that reveal the priorities and predictions of city officials. This year’s Summary Report shows cities focused on bread-and-butter issues.”

Today, State Auditor Julie Blaha released the 2025 Minnesota City Summary Budgets Report, highlighting city financial plans for 2025 and revised budgets for 2024. This year’s report shows continued investments in core services such as public safety and infrastructure projects, alongside increased revenues from intergovernmental aid and taxes.

The report presents revised 2024 and adopted 2025 budget data as reported by Minnesota cities to the Office of the State Auditor (OSA). This data is unaudited and intended to support a review of local budget decisions. It includes only governmental funds with adopted budgets and excludes enterprise operations such as utilities. Because budget data reflects plans, not actual spending, the OSA recommends using the Minnesota City Finances Report for audited financials.

This year, 62 cities failed to submit complete budget information. A full list of these cities is included in Appendix 2 of the report.

View the 2025 City Budgets summary on the OSA website.