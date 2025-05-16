Advice on covering protests

The union will always stand firm for the right of bona-fide newsgatherers to do their jobs without fear of threats to their well-being.

Members have a duty to protect themselves and not to put their health or safety at risk. Below is useful guidance from the NUJ on covering protests.

Always carry your UK Press Card Authority (UKPCA) press card, which the NUJ may have issued to you. Show it to officers when necessary and point out that it is the only press card in the UK that is recognised by the National Police Chief's Council, and that there’s a number on the back where its validity can be checked.

Consider introducing yourself to officers when the pressure is off, showing the officers your UKPCA press card. Tensions have often arisen when police did not recognise an individual as accredited Press, and in the heat of a demo, in the dark, it can be hard to know who’s who.

Be extra careful where you place yourself. Of course you want to be where the story is but think constantly about the possibility of being caught by aggression aimed at someone else and be sure to seek to place yourself in such a position that you cannot be considered to be impeding the capacity of police officers in the exercise of their duties.

Where possible, buddy up with another NUJ member and watch each other’s backs.

Make sure that you distinguish yourself from those who are there to demonstrate as much as possible, seeking to make it clear that the only purpose of your presence at the event concerned is to act as a bona-fide, professional, newsgatherer. Professional journalists on assignment as an observer should never take part in a protest.

If taunted by protestors or demonstrators do not respond to provocation.

Tell your employer if you’re uncomfortable being sent into a dangerous situation. Ask for a risk assessment. If you’re still unhappy, contact the NUJ.

If you have concerns about the use of your byline or photo credit raise the issue with your commissioning editor or line manager in advance.

Save the emergency Thompsons legal helpline number: 0800 587 7530

Access the NUJ's Safety Toolkit accessible on-the-go.

Storysmart includes online training modules to help in hostile environments and with hazardous tech. Access the resource.

Remember, to report any incidents of abuse, harassment or intimidation against you using the NUJ's Journalists' Safety Tracker.

Return to listing