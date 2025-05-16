DNREC Reminds Anglers Reservations Are Required for Drive-On Surf Fishing Beaches Weekends and Holidays

Surf fishing reservations for summer weekends and holidays at DNREC’s drive-on beaches can be made starting Tuesday, May 20 at 11 a.m. /DNREC photo

Reservations for Surf Fishing Drive-On Beaches Go Into Effect Saturday, May 24, Memorial Day Weekend

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control reminds anglers wanting to try their luck at any of the seven Delaware State Parks’ multi-use beaches that surf fishing reservations are required during summer weekends and holidays. Reservations for Saturday, May 24 – the first date the reservation system goes into effect this year – can be made starting Tuesday, May 20, at 11 a.m.

Weekend and holiday reservations are required for anglers holding annual and two-year surf fishing permits to drive onto Delaware State Parks beaches from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Labor Day.

The DNREC Division of Parks and Recreation also announced that drive-on surf fishing beach reservations will open on the Tuesday preceding a summer Saturday, and on the Wednesday before a summer Sunday. A non-refundable $4 reservation fee is charged per vehicle for each day a surf fishing spot is reserved. Reservations are made online on a first-come, first-served basis and are available for each beach until sold out for the weekend.

Reservations are not required Monday through Friday, except for holidays that fall on a weekday. Surf fishing reservations for holidays are available on the Thursday prior to a particular holiday, including Memorial Day (May 26), Juneteenth (June 19), Independence Day (July 4), and Labor Day (Sept. 1). Off-peak surf fishing permits cannot be used for making reservations because permit holders are limited to surf fishing during non-peak times.

Based on angler feedback, the Division of Parks and Recreation has upgraded the reservation system for retaining vehicle information collected from a valid surf fishing permit. License plate number, state of issue, vehicle make and model will be automatically affixed to reservation order details when a surf fishing permit number is entered. With the upgrade, Delaware State Parks’ customers also have the ability to place multiple reservations for separate surf fishing permits under a single account.

Surf fishing reservations may be made for the seven drive-on beaches at destateparks.com/surf-fishing or by phone at 800-499-8221 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays, and from 8 a.m. to noon on weekends and holidays.

DNREC also reminds surf fishing permit holders that a reservation confirmation must be printed out and displayed in the registered vehicle for Delaware Natural Resources Police verification. The Division of Parks and Recreation also reminds annual and two-year surf fishing permit holders who have made reservations for a weekend or holiday angling spot that they are allowed access into a Delaware state park for surf fishing even when the park’s day use parking capacity has been reached.

The Division of Parks and Recreation encourages surf fishing permit holders who reserve a spot on Delaware State Parks beaches to cancel if they are unable or decide not to use their reservation, so that their surf fishing spot opens up and offers an opportunity another angler can use.

