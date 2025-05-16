MICE statistics for the first quarter of 2025

MACAU, May 16 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that number of MICE events rose by 22.9% (+77) year-on-year to 413 in the first quarter of 2025, and the total number of participants & attendees grew by 3.7% to 188,000.

A total of 387 meetings & conferences were held in the first quarter of this year, an increase of 70 year-on-year; number of participants grew by 5.2% to 37,000. The average duration of the meetings & conferences remained at 1.1 days, while the total floor area used went up by 2.9% year-on-year to 167,000 m². Number of incentives went up by 7 year-on-year to 14, whereas that of participants fell by 37.4% to 993.

Number of exhibitions totalled 12 in the first quarter, the same as in the same period last year. According to the information provided by the exhibition organisers, number of attendees rose by 3.8% year-on-year to 150,000, but the proportion of non-local attendees shrank from 20% in the same quarter last year to less than 10% this year. With a decrease in the number of non-local attendees, their total spending dropped, causing MICE-driven receipts of the non-gaming industries in Macao to fall by 24.3% year-on-year to MOP660 million.

Analysed by subject, the majority of the events were centred on “Commerce & Management” in the first quarter, at 40.2% (166) of the total; this was followed by events about “Information Technology” (54) and “Medical & Health” (45), at 13.1% and 10.9% respectively. As regards type of event, “Corporate Meeting” (163), “Association Meeting” (149) and “Government Meeting” (68) constituted 39.5%, 36.1% and 16.5% of the total number of MICE events, while “Exhibition” (12) made up 2.9%.