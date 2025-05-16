Maine DOE Update – May 16, 2025

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Registration Open for In-Person Summer Data Training at Locations Statewide

Mark your calendars! Registration for the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Summer Data Training is now open. Trainings are scheduled at various locations throughout the state in July and August. This year’s training will focus on reporting system updates. | More

News & Updates

Maine Honored with National “Difference Makers Award” for Green Schools Leadership

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future (GOPIF) were recognized nationally today with the 2025 Difference Makers Award for their groundbreaking collaboration on the Green Schools Initiative, an ambitious statewide effort to support Maine schools in improving energy efficiency, saving public funds, and reducing pollution in the state’s pre-K through grade 12 schools. | More

Maine DOE, Educate Maine Announce 2025 County Teachers of the Year

The State of Maine is celebrating its newest cohort of County Teachers of the Year. On Wednesday, May 14, at the Hall of Flags in the State Capitol, the Maine Department of Education (DOE), in partnership with Educate Maine, announced the 16 teachers, representing every county in the state, who were selected for this honor in 2025. | More

New Early Learning and Development Standards Resources Now Available in Five Languages

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) are pleased to announce the release of updated resources designed to support the effective use of the Infant/Toddler and Preschool Maine Early Learning and Development Standards (MELDS). These tools offer practical, accessible guidance for families, caregivers, and educators, helping to bring the MELDS into everyday early childhood settings. | More

Reminder: School Registration Open for Second Annual ‘I Belong’ Youth Summit

Are you ready to open doors to boundless possibilities for your students? Consider registering for the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education’s (OSSIE) second annual ‘I Belong’ Youth Summit, scheduled for Thursday, May 29, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Maine Community College. | More

Hundreds of Students, Guests Attend 95th Annual Maine FFA State Convention

The Maine FFA Association proudly concluded its 95th annual State Convention on May 9, 2025, following two vibrant days of student-led events, competitions, and career development activities held in the Greater Bangor/Orono region. Hosted primarily at the University of Maine campus in Orono, the convention welcomed more than 300 FFA members, advisors, guests, and supporters from across the state. | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

Kennebec Valley Superintendents’ Association Hosts Successful Biannual Student Showcase Event

On March 27, 2025, more than a dozen school administrative units (SAUs) gathered at Cony High School in Augusta for the biannual Kennebec Valley Superintendents’ Association (KVSA) Showcase. This interactive event, which takes place every two years, serves as a platform for students and teachers from central Maine to share more about the great work happening in their schools with a wider audience. | More

Carl J. Lamb Elementary Students Get a Sweet Lesson in Science, Math, and New England Tradition

Students at Carl J. Lamb Elementary School in Springvale have had a sweet lesson in science, math, and New England tradition, thanks to a school-wide maple sugaring project. This initiative transformed playground maple trees into educational tools, as children collected sap, tracked data, and ultimately created their own maple syrup in a unique cross-curricular learning experience. | More

Professional Learning/Training Opportunities

Maine DOE Launches Statewide Professional Learning Days to Expand Equity and Support Capacity

In an effort to better support Maine educators, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) Office of Teaching and Learning and Office of Innovation are launching a new statewide professional learning structure for the 2025-2026 school year. | More

Register Now for the First Annual ‘Every Teacher a Leader’ Summit, Presented by the Teach Maine Center

The first annual ‘Every Teacher a Leader’ Summit will be held on July 30, 31, and August 1, 2025, at Colby College in Waterville. Modeled after past Elevating and Celebrating Effective Teachers and Teaching (ECET2) gatherings, the Summit will focus on teacher-led sessions, featuring outstanding Maine teachers | More

