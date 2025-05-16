Submit Release
International election observers to Poland’s presidential election to hold press conference on Monday

WARSAW, 16 May 2025 – International election observers will hold a press conference to present their findings following the presidential election in Poland.

What:

  • A press conference of the international election observation mission to the presidential election in Poland
  • Those unable to attend in person can follow the livestream here

Who:

  • Dunja Mijatović, Head of the ODIHR limited election observation mission
  • Liliana Tanguy, Alternate Head of the PACE delegation

When:

  • 15:00 local time (GMT +2) on 19 May 2025

Where:

  • Copernicus I, Westin Warsaw Hotel, al. Jana Pawła II 21, Warsaw

Registration:

  • To take part via Zoom, please register by 11:00 local time on 19 May using the following link.      

The international election observation is a joint mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). The observation mission totals 67 observers, composed of 34 ODIHR-deployed experts and long-term observers, and 33 parliamentarians and staff from PACE.

For more information, please contact:

Katya Andrusz, ODIHR: +48 609 522 266 or katya.andrusz@odihr.pl

Ivi-Triin Odrats, PACE: +33 607 067773 or Ivi-Triin.ODRATS@coe.int

