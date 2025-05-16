SGS Invites Professionals to Explore Global PFAS Regulations and Compliance Strategies for the E&E Industry

PFAS in the Spotlight: Why Now, and What’s Driving Global Concern?’ takes place on May 29, 2025

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection, and certification company, is pleased to host a live webinar, ‘PFAS in the Spotlight: Why Now, and What’s Driving Global Concern?’, on May 29, 2025.As global scrutiny intensifies around per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as ‘forever chemicals’, regulatory actions are accelerating across key markets. From Asia to Europe and the US, the electrical and electronic (E&E) industry is facing growing pressure to comply with a complex and evolving regulatory landscape. With thousands of PFAS compounds used in E&E products and supply chains, businesses must act quickly to understand the scope of the challenge.In this live webinar, SGS expert Kevin Chen, Supervisor of Technical Support, EE Chemistry & Sustainability, Connectivity & Products, will explore how major global regions are addressing PFAS risks and the implications of these regulatory developments for businesses. Attendees will gain practical insights into evolving global frameworks, tailored testing strategies and real-world case studies to support informed decision-making and proactive compliance planning.The event is aimed at regulatory affairs professionals, compliance managers, product developers, and sustainability teams working within the E&E industry.The agenda includes:* Regulatory landscape: USA, EU and Asia* Total PFAS testing approach* Case studies on PFAS solutions* Q&AThis event takes place on May 29, 2025, and is available in two time-zone-friendly sessions:Session 1: 7:00 am (GMT +8:00) Asia/TaipeiSession 2: 5:00 pm (GMT +8:00) Asia/TaipeiAs part of the IMPACT NOW for sustainability initiative, SGS offers comprehensive PFAS solutions for the E&E industry, from raw material testing to finished product verification.About SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).For further information, please contact:Jackie BrownPR Account ExecutiveSugarloaf Marketing Ltd.Tel: +44 (0)7792 970919

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.