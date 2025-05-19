Thermoform Packaging Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Global Thermoform Packaging Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

It will grow to $67.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 19, 2025

The global thermoform packaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years. The market size, which stood at $49.48 billion in 2024, is predicted to grow to $52.88 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include the booming food and beverage industry, higher demand for sustainable and recyclable packaging, and the increasing popularity of convenience and ready-to-eat foods. The expansion of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors and the growing retail packaging industry also propel the thermoform packaging market.

How Will The Thermoform Packaging Market Evolve In The Next Few Years?

Forecasts project that the thermoform packaging market's sturdy growth will continue, reaching $67.95 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 6.5%. This projected growth can be attributed to the continued demand for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, the rise in the use of thermoform packaging in the food and beverage industries, and the escalating growth of the e-commerce and retail sectors. Additionally, the surge in the demand for recyclable and biodegradable materials and the expansion of the electronics packaging sector also boost the market growth. The period also sees significant trends such as the adoption of recyclable and biodegradable materials, advancements in thermoforming technology, integration of smart packaging solutions, and design innovation in packaging.

What is fueling the Growth of the Thermoform Packaging Market?

One of the key growth drivers for the thermoform packaging market is the burgeoning e-commerce sector. E-commerce, which involves the online buying and selling of goods and services, has witnessed tremendous growth due to the increasing adoption of digital payments. These provide consumers with secure, fast, and convenient transaction options, thus enhancing the overall shopping experience. Thermoform packaging, widely used in e-commerce, protects products during storage and transit while enhancing presentation and customer experience. Thermoform packaging is used extensively for electronics, cosmetics, healthcare products, and consumer goods in blister packs, clamshells, and custom trays. The document indicates that total e-commerce sales were an estimated $1,192.6 billion in 2024—reflecting an 8.1% ±1.1 increase from 2023—which asserts that the growing e-commerce sector will continue to fuel market growth.

Who are the Major Players in the Thermoform Packaging Market?

Key Industry Players enhancing the growth in the thermoform packaging market include ExxonMobil Corporation, Amcor plc, Berry Global Group Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki Oyj, Sinclair & Rush Inc., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenmüller SE & Co. KG, ProAmpac Holdings Inc., Borealis AG, RPC Group Plc, Winpak Ltd., Coveris Holdings S.A., Genpak LLC, Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Bemis Company Inc., D&W Fine Pack LLC, Anchor Packaging Inc., Rohrer Corporation, Placon Corporation, ILLIG Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, Plastic Ingenuity Inc., Graham Packaging Company L.P., Tekni-Plex Inc., Nefab AB, Display Pack Inc., Innovative Plastics Corporation.

How is the Thermoform Packaging Market segmented?

The market report segments this industry in the following manner:

1 By Type: Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging, Skin Packaging, Other Types

2 By Material: Plastic, Aluminum, Paper And Paperboard

3 By Heat Sealing Coating: Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt-Based

4 By End-Use Industry: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics, Home And Personal Care, Others End Users

Subsegments:

1 By Blister Packaging: Single Blister Packaging, Double Blister Packaging, Custom Blister Packaging, Clamshell Packaging

2 By Clamshell Packaging: Hinged Clamshell Packaging, Non-Hinged Clamshell Packaging

3 By Skin Packaging: Paperboard Skin Packaging, Plastic Skin Packaging, Custom Skin Packaging

4 By Other Types: Tray Packaging, Vacuum Packaging, Rollstock Packaging

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Thermoform Packaging Market?

Regional Insights suggest that North America was the largest contributor to the thermoform packaging market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the thermoform packaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

