bonyf NV Announces First Exports to the United States with Honest Pharma, Marking a Key Milestone in USA Growth Strategy

bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON) is pleased to announce the successful launch of its first exports to the United States through a new partnership with Honest Pharma

When I first formed bonyf in 1979 with only one product, I wanted to make a real difference in people’s lives by offering them a solution to a problem they had and enhance the quality of their lives.” — CEO, Jean-Pierre Bogaert

KNOKKE-HEIST, KNOKKE-HEIST, BELGIUM, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods and professional dental consumables, is pleased to announce the successful launch of its first exports to the United States through a new partnership with Honest Pharma, a U.S.-based healthcare company backed by Investment 360, an investor group with a strong track record of success across a range of global industries. This marks a significant milestone in the company’s USA expansion strategy and reflects growing global demand for high-quality, differentiated oral care products.Two of bonyf’s proprietary products, developed and produced in Switzerland, are now commercially available in the U.S. market through leading dental professionals and specialty retailers nationwide, both products meet stringent FDA requirements while maintaining bonyf's signature Swiss quality standards:• A next-generation denture fixative cream, formulated with 30% organic olive oil and designed to deliver up to 24 hours of secure hold — representing the most advanced formulation of its kind globally.• A high-performance deep-cleaning effervescent tablet, suitable for all types of dental appliances, developed with a cutting-edge formulation for effective, safe, and thorough hygiene.This initial entry into the U.S. market signals the start of a long-term collaboration with Honest Pharma and demonstrates the scalability of bonyf’s innovation pipeline beyond its core European base.“Our entry into the U.S. is a strategically important step that reflects both the strength of our product development capabilities and the growing international appeal of our portfolio,” said Jean-Pierre Bogaert, CEO at bonyf NV. “We are confident this partnership will generate sustained value for our stakeholders as we continue to scale.” and he added: "We are very happy with this important step forward. The high-level marketing plan in place for these products gives us great confidence in their future success in the United States."bonyf NV is a Belgian Euronext Paris listed company (Ticker: MLBON) specialized in the development and distribution of high-quality oral care products, serving both professional and consumer markets. Through its fully owned subsidiary bonyf, the company is accelerating its international reach. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and clinical performance, bonyf is rapidly expanding its footprint across Europe and North America.For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com.

