Chéri Allen of @Choice Coaching and Consulting LLC Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

INVERNESS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- @CHOICE Coaching and Consulting LLC, founded by esteemed Master Credentialed Coach, Chéri S. Allen, is thrilled to announce their signature coaching program, the DIVA Breakthrough Experience for wealth-creating, primary breadwinning women, serving as the center of gravity for their families – financially, strategically, energetically and emotionally. The invitation to this exclusive experience opens the way for successful DIVAs, C-Suite, powerhouse entrepreneurs, to release the pressure, rise from burnout, reclaim their essence, and curate lives that feel as opulent and luxurious as they look. No guilt, no compromise, and zero self-betrayal.

A Story of Empowerment and Unbreakable Resilience

Born into circumstances that often predict limited futures, Chéri defied expectations. As a teen mother, she graduated high school six months early, balancing full-time work, motherhood, marriage and higher education. A Queens, New York native, she earned a business degree summa cum laude before embarking on a 35-year career in both the federal government and private sectors.

Chéri became a pioneering intrapreneur in government, ultimately rising to become the first African American Master Credentialed Coach within the federal sector. Her contributions are lasting: she helped build the first accredited Federal Internal Coach Training Program, led an interagency coaching network that saved millions in costs, and founded a full-time enterprise Coaching Center of Excellence—all while shaping a new generation of transformational female leaders. “Leadership isn’t about the position or title you hold,” Chéri reflects, “it’s about the lives you touch, the example you set, the mindset you choose, and the legacy you leave.”

Founding @CHOICE Coaching and Consulting LLC

The COVID-19 pandemic ignited Chéri’s transition from intrapreneur to entrepreneur, birthing @CHOICE Coaching and Consulting LLC in 2020. The company’s name embodies her philosophy: “You are Always at Choice. Embrace Your Power.” Chéri’s coaching spans C-suite executives, wealth managers, biotech innovators, tech moguls, and beyond. Witnessing her clients’ breakthroughs continues to fuel her passion.

A federal retirement decision catalyzed by policy shifts only sharpened her focus: scaling transformation for powerhouse women who are done sacrificing themselves in the name of success, and ready to flourish fully on their terms. Catapulted into what she calls her “mid-life chrysalis”—a term borrowed from Chip Conley—Chéri asked herself the same question she often poses to clients: “If you knew you would not fail, what would you do?” Her answer was clear: she would design a life that honored her peace, her power, her presence—and empower other women to do the same.

Chéri comments, “My mission is to inspire high-achieving female breadwinners with this mindset so they intentionally, and confidently navigate their lives, not by sacrificing themselves at the altar of success, but by reclaiming authorship through every choice they make, every value they honor, for the sake of acquiring nervous system fluency, alignment and soulful coherency.”

The Birth of The DIVA Breakthrough Experience

DIVA Breakthrough Experience (DBX) was born from lived experience. Raised by Elizabeth Dixon—a mid-life mother giving birth to Chéri at 42, long before it was envogue to have a child during mid-life, a primary breadwinner, and unstoppable force—Chéri witnessed firsthand the quiet courage and invisible weight women often carry. Elizabeth’s legacy of grit, glamour, and perseverance deeply shaped Chéri’s blueprint for success—and her understanding of its hidden costs. “You can’t thrive if your body is stuck in overdrive,” Chéri explains. “It’s time we stop measuring our worth by how much we can endure. Breakthroughs usually come after breakdowns.”

DBX is a homecoming for powerhouse women who fund it all, hold it all—and are ready to live differently now. These powerhouse DIVAs are ready to stop over-functioning, stop proving, stop sacrificing self-care, and stop questioning if they are being and doing enough. Chéri relates as a woman who held everything and everyone, never letting a ball drop, a member of the sandwich generation, raising children, building a career, being a caregiver, and wife, while doing so in elegant style and fashion—but still quietly wondering when it would be her turn to exhale. This journey fueled her desire to create DBX, an exclusive sanctuary she longed for when feeling exhausted from the ride, a place where power could rest.

Through six-month DBX Foundations or twelve-month DBX Mastery journeys, Chéri invites these phenomenal women to dismantle the silent contracts draining their vitality, and instead, inspires them to rebuild lives where their wealth, their power, and their worth harmonize using her signature DIVA framework. The DIVA Breakthrough Experience is where HER center of gravity gets filled abundantly, as her new choices change the course of her next decade. It’s where SHE gets to curate the life she loves. A life that feels as good and opulent as it looks, unapologetically.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Chéri Allen of Always @Choice Coaching and Consulting in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Wednesday May 14th at 3pm EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Wednesday May 21st at 3pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-ch%C3%A9ri-allen-of/id1785721253?i=1000708567928

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-275695006/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1PoqOaNMqT9ZJ7lXRqHmN4

For more information about Chéri S. Allen or @CHOICE Coaching and Consulting LLC, please visit https://www.thechoicecoach.net/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.