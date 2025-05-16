Log-hub Welcomes Richard Groenenboom to Its Board of Directors, Strengthening Industry Expertise in Global Supply Chains

Log-hub Logo

Log-hub appoints Richard Groenenboom to its Board of Directors, bringing 30+ years of Pharma and Supply Chain leadership to strengthen industry alignment.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Log-hub, the Swiss-based provider of AI-powered Supply Chain Apps and Data Analytics solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Groenenboom to its Board of Directors. Richard brings over 30 years of experience in logistics, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals, and more than two decades of leadership in global supply chain management. His induction marks a strategic milestone in Log-hub’s continued growth and its mission to deliver intelligent, scalable, user-friendly solutions to modern supply chain challenges.

“Richard’s appointment strengthens our commitment to bridging industry expertise with innovative technology,” said Dirk Reich, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Log-hub. “His proven track record in leading high-performing global teams, navigating regulatory complexities, and driving transformation at scale will bring immense value to our customers and product vision.”

Richard currently serves as Head of Global Clinical Supply Chain Management at Roche, where he has spent the past eight years leading a highly complex clinical supply chain organization with a 1 billion CHF annual spend. Under his leadership, Roche has supported over 600 active clinical trials globally, significantly improving efficiency, delivery performance, and resilience. His international experience spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia, and his professional network includes top 10 pharmaceutical companies and leading global consultancies.

Commenting on his appointment, Richard Groenenboom said: "Happy to join Dirk and the talented team at Log-hub to help make the company thrive. I'm looking forward to applying my knowledge, experience, and network to create new IT solutions for emerging supply chain challenges."

Richard’s insights from the pharmaceutical sector, one of the most demanding and highly regulated industries, will be instrumental as Log-hub continues to scale and deliver intuitive tools that help organizations design, analyze, and optimize supply chains faster and smarter.

About Log-hub

Founded in Switzerland in 2017, Log-hub enables companies to make better supply chain decisions through an integrated portfolio of AI-powered Supply Chain Apps, Data Analytics and AI solutions. With over 180 customers, 800 active users, and more than 30,000 app downloads, Log-hub is trusted by supply chain teams around the world to transform complex challenges into data-driven solutions. Our 50+ in-house experts work across five countries, Switzerland, Germany, the U.S., India, and Serbia, supported by a global network of academic and sales partners.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.