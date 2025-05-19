Intrinseque Health Wins Award For Best Clinical Supply Chain Solutions Provider 2025 – Singapore

Intrinseque Health wins Best Clinical Supply Chain Solutions Provider 2025 – Singapore, recognized for excellence in global clinical supply chain management.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinseque Health adds another accolade to its achievements, having been awarded the Best Clinical Supply Chain Solutions Provider 2025 Singapore for the fourth time in a row.

In a short span of time, it has established itself as a true market leader in the clinical trials & drug development industry.

“We are delighted to receive this honour, as it is hallmark representing our continuous efforts in providing the best and most robust clinical development supply chain solutions in the industry. We would like to thank Global Health & Pharma's awards panel for this title,” said Nitin Jain, President & CEO at Intrinseque Health.

“The dynamic landscape of the clinical development industry calls for robust clinical supply chain solutions. Intrinseque Health strives to provide the best-in-class services and solutions while consistently maintaining the highest quality levels at each step, ensuring a perfect execution of each supply & service plan which is carefully crafted to meet our customer’s needs,” Mr. Jain added.

About Intrinseque Health

Intrinseque Health is an EN ISO 13485, ISO 9001 and GDPMDS certified global clinical development support organisation, accomplished in facilitating the development of clinical trial studies globally. Around the globe, Intrinseque Health has offices in countries like the United States (Delaware), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), United Kingdom (London), China (Beijing), Taiwan (Taipei) & Korea (Seoul), India (Delhi) and Singapore. Being managed by drug development professionals with over 300 years of combined experience supporting global clinical trials across various therapeutic areas, the team at Intrinseque Health knows and understands the needs of the clients while providing best-in-class solutions to overcome the hurdles and pain points of conducting a clinical trial.

Intrinseque Health is the industry expert in solving clinical supply chain challenges, such as product availability & lead times, selection of in-country sourcing Vs. import, import regulations and IOR/EOR requirements, storage & warehousing, kitting, labelling & printing, installation, calibration, validation, servicing & maintenance of equipment and supplies, local sourcing, and procurement services, all while maintaining the highest levels of quality throughout study timelines. Intrinseque Health engages early with its clients and utilises an operational methodology based on a proven, cost-effective clinical supply chain strategy for each clinical trial. It firmly believes that even the most minor and essential items, irrespective of their utility, should be there every time because nothing is more important than the value of patients’ life. Intrinseque Health aims to become the global leader in clinical trial support services and constantly thrives in innovating and offering unique solutions.

