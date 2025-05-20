Hotel MONday Debuts Luxury Apart-hotels in Ginza and Kyoto

GRAND MONday Ginza Premium Apart MONday Ginza EAST Premium Apart MONday Kyoto Gojo Industry Leadership and Recognition Visionary Leadership and Sustainable Vision

JAPAN, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tokyo, Japan - May 1, 2025 - Hotel MONday Group is revolutionizing the hospitality landscape with its innovative approach to urban accommodations, introducing three groundbreaking apart-hotel properties that redefine the travel and stay experience in Japan.

About Hotel MONday Group: A Hospitality Innovation Leader

Founded with a vision to transform how people experience temporary homes, the Hotel MONday Group has emerged as a trailblazer in the hospitality industry. The company has strategically developed a diverse portfolio of properties across Japan's most dynamic cities, creating a unique network that caters to the evolving needs of modern travelers.

The group's portfolio spans 28 properties across three major Japanese cities. The group operates 23 properties in Tokyo, including two newly opened locations in Ginza, spanning a diverse range of areas—from business districts such as Nihonbashi and Hamamatsucho to cultural hubs like Akihabara and Ueno-Okachimachi. Kyoto hosts four properties situated near the historic city's key attractions, while a singular property in Osaka's vibrant Namba area completes the collection.

Two Distinctive Brands: Reimagining Accommodation

The Hotel MONday Group has developed two complementary brands that address different traveler needs. The traditional hotel MONday offers contemporary hotel experiences with a focus on comfort and convenience for business and leisure travelers. In contrast, the MONday Apart series pioneers the "aparthotel" concept in Japan, designed for travelers seeking a more home-like experience with extended-stay accommodations.

The MONday Apart series represents a particularly innovative approach to hospitality. These properties feature rooms that beautifully blend simplicity and functionality, incorporating subtle Japanese aesthetic principles. Each unit comes fully equipped with a kitchen for self-catering, automatic washer-dryer units, and is meticulously designed to accommodate both short and long-term stays, making them ideal for families, groups, and business travelers alike.

MONday Group Expands Portfolio with Upscale "GRAND MONday" Aparthotel Brand

In April 2025, the MONday Group proudly announced the launch of "GRAND MONday," a premium addition to its aparthotel portfolio that delivers an elevated hospitality experience. This new upscale brand features exceptionally spacious accommodations and refined design elements that establish a new benchmark in extended-stay luxury.

GRAND MONday distinguishes itself through superior service, with an experienced team delivering personalized levels of attention. Guests experience warm and attentive care in an atmosphere that perfectly balances sophisticated elegance with the practical advantages of aparthotel living.

New Expansions: Elevating Urban Living

GRAND MONday Ginza (Opening April 28, 2025)

An exclusive all-suite aparthotel merging refined luxury with contemporary Japanese aesthetics. The property features 45 generously-sized accommodations - each exceeding 37.72m² -offering exceptional spaciousness and a serene atmosphere. Thoughtful amenities including 11:00 a.m. check-out times allow guests to experience a relaxed, unhurried stay.

Premium Apart MONday Ginza EAST (Opening April 25, 2025)

Situated in the upscale Ginza area, this property will introduce 43 meticulously designed rooms across 12 unique types. Ranging from 25.67m² to 52.93m², the rooms feature a 24-hour automated check-in system and multilingual staff support, ensuring a seamless and sophisticated urban living experience.



Premium Apart MONday Kyoto Gojo (Opening May 20, 2025)

Nestled along the tranquil Kamo River, this property offers 36 spacious rooms with five distinct room types. Accommodating up to six guests, each room exceeds 36.1m² and provides stunning city views, strategically positioned near Kyoto's most celebrated attractions.

Industry Leadership and Recognition

The MONday Group’s properties have garnered significant acclaim, maintaining the top spot in Tokyo's 23 wards on TripAdvisor for 44 consecutive months. Additional accolades include the 2024 TripAdvisor Travelers Choice Awards and the Agoda Gold Circle Award 2023, a testament to the group's commitment to exceptional hospitality.

Visionary Leadership and Sustainable Vision

"Our mission transcends traditional accommodation," explains Akira Hirabayashi, CEO of JHAT. "We're creating immersive spaces that allow guests to experience destinations authentically, offering the comfort of home with the convenience of premium hotel services."

The company demonstrates remarkable leadership in responsible tourism, implementing free shuttle services to major tourist destinations, prioritizing multicultural responsiveness, and maintaining environmentally friendly operational practices.



About Hotel MONday Group

Hotel MONday Group is a progressive hospitality company dedicated to reimagining travel accommodations. By blending cutting-edge design, cultural sensitivity, and guest-centric services, the group is setting new standards in the hospitality industry.

Note: All room types, locations, and opening dates are current as of May 2025.

