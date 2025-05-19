JOE LA TRUITE dévoile le single 'Octogone 8000', illustré par un clip officiel

Joe La Truite - Psychedelic Punk Metal from Marseille Octogone 8000 by Joe La Truite Ultimate Ninja Storm 2: Full Zguen - Album out 13th June 2025

Unleashing Joe La Truite's Chaotic 3rd Video Single 'Octogone 8000'

MARSEILLE, FRANCE, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- French and English Versions - Scroll for EnglishLe clip est à voir YouTubeÉcoutez le titre sur votre plateforme de streaming préférée ICI Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 : Full Zguen,le nouvel et deuxième album du groupe,sortira le 13 juin 2025 via Full Zguen Records Embarquez pour un voyage psychédélique avec "Octogone 8000", le sensationnel troisième single du groupe Punk Metal JOE LA TRUITE , présenté aujourd'hui !Plongez dans l'univers fascinant de JOE LA TRUITE ! Vivez l'expérience exaltante du single "Octogone 8000", où une scène dynamique se déroule dans une cage où s'affrontent l'inflexible Little Ninja Zombie Cyborg et le puissant guerrier devenu propriétaire de boîte de nuit Cosmozouk. Alors que le chaos s'empare de l'échiquier, la mélodie palpitante éclate avec une immense vigueur, ponctuée par la voix féroce du groupe qui électrise l'atmosphère.Produit au studio dBd, situé dans le pittoresque Sud de la France, le prochain album de JOE LA TRUITE est le fruit de la collaboration synergique de Julien Liphard (guitare / chant), Charles Roussel (basse / chant) et Martin Denquin (batterie). Ensemble, le trio canalise avec passion son talent pour donner vie aux 13 titres animés qui constituent ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 2 : FULL ZGUEN, dont la sortie est prévue pour le 13 juin 2025.En collaboration avec Music Gateway Distribution, JOE LA TRUITE lancera officiellement "Octogone 8000" via Full Zguen Records (label indépendant)........JOE LA TRUITE se lance avant la pandémie dans une aventure musicale ludique créée par Julien Liphard, Charles Roussel et Martin Denquin. L'origine de ce nom n'est qu'un prétexte à un style d'écriture qui laisse à ce trio une liberté totale dans la direction et l'ambiance de chaque chanson.Après avoir sorti deux EPs en 2017 et 2019, JOE LA TRUITE enregistre et dévoile son premier album Trapped In The Cosmos en 2020. Une descente introspective teintée d'humour, de violence, d'illusions et de questionnements. Les critiques de l'album sont excellentes ! D'ailleurs, W-Fenec qualifie ce travail comme « assez inattendu, mais le résultat vaut largement le détour. » Cet album a fédéré une énergie au sein du Metal underground français qui a touché à la fois les médias et les amateurs du genre.Les réactions et les bonnes critiques ont incité le groupe à se prendre au sérieux et, bien que les membres officient dans d'autres projets, JOE LA TRUITE reste le principal. Julien Liphard a monté le studio dBd à La Barben, dans le sud de la France, où le groupe a enregistré les treize titres qui composeront son nouvel album Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 : Full Zguen.Line up - JOE LA TRUITE :Julien Liphard (guitare / chant)Charles Roussel (basse / chant)Martin Denquin (batterie)............EnglishUnleashing Joe La Truite's Chaotic 3rd Video Single 'Octogone 8000'Grand Premiere on 16th May 2025Important Note: Video Contains Explicit LyricsAudio Versions - Radio Friendly - Clean LyricsFeatured from the Imminent Album Release'Ultimate Ninja Storm 2: Full Zguen' - Set to Launch on 13th June 2025Embark on a psychedelic journey with Punk Metal band Joe La Truite's sensational third video single for 2025, 'Octogone 8000,' making its worldwide debut on May 16th.Dive into the fascinating universe of Joe La Truite! Experience the exhilarating ride of ‘Octogone 8000’, where the dynamic scene unfolds within the confines of a cage featuring the unyielding Little Ninja Zombie Cyborg and the mighty warrior turned nightclub proprietor 'Cosmozouk'. As chaos engulfs the chessboard, the thrilling melody erupts with immense vigor, punctuated by the band's fierce vocal delivery that electrifies the atmosphere.Forged at dBd Studio located in the picturesque South of France, Joe La Truite's forthcoming album showcases the synergistic collaboration of Julien Liphard (Guitar/Vocals), Charles Roussel (Bass/Vocals), and Martin Denquin (Drums). Together, they passionately channel their talents to bring to life the 13 expressive tracks that constitute ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 2: FULL ZGUEN, slated for release on the 13th of June 2025.In conjunction with Music Gateway Distribution, Joe La Truite will officially launch Octogone 8000 through Full Zguen Records.........Joe La Truite’s sound is pure Zguen energy. Impulsive, ultra-efficient, Psychedelic Punk-Metal music…..Somewhere near Marseille.Having written, produced and recorded a new album titled ‘Ultimate Ninja Storm 2: Full Zguen’, at dBd Studio in the scenic South of France, the band has spent the last 8 months preparing for the launch of the album on June 13th 2025, through Full Zguen Records and Music Gateway Distribution.Beginning as a bit of fun in 2017, releasing an EP in that year, followed by another in 2019, founding members Julien Liphard (Guitars/Vocals) and Charles Roussel (Bass/Vocals) met current drummer Martin Denquin, and the trio gelled. The band wrote, recorded and released their 2020 Album ‘Trapped In The Cosmos’, which, though it received no exploitation outside of their home region, gained solid critique and the band grew a solid cult following in the live scene amongst those hailing from around Marseille.As the band’s 2020 album, Trapped In The Cosmos, was never exploited, the band, signed to Blue Tongue Management mid 2024, undertook an introductory campaign to media and industry, with the album successfully picking up the rotation airplay it deserved, across the world with multiple syndicated metal programs. During the next 6 months, management partnered Joe La Truite with SLH Agency PR from France, Metal Devastation PR in the USA, and Rola Music from Austria and Germany.The reactions and positive reviews encouraged the group to take themselves seriously, and although the members are involved in other projects, JOE LA TRUITE remains their main focus. Julien Liphard set up the dBd studio in La Barben, in the south of France, where the group recorded the thirteen tracks that will make up their new album Ultimate Ninja Storm 2: Full Zguen.

