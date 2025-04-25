Joe La Truite - New Single - Light Speed with Partners SLH Agency - Rola Music - Metal Devastation - Max Zguen Media

Joe La Truite - New Single - Light Speed - Out Now Joe La Truite - Psychedelic Punk Metal band - Media Image Joe La Truite - Live in Concert - Somewhere near Marseille

2nd Single Light Speed - Out Now from the forth coming album Ultimate Ninja Storm 2:FULL ZGUEN due 13th June 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Psychedelic Punk Metal band Joe La Truite are proud to announce the bands the delivery of Pedal to the Metal new single 'Light Speed' out now and from the powerhouse trio's forth coming album Ultimate Ninja Strom 2: Full Zguen due in-store June 13th 2025.Joe La Truite's first single, Punk/Metal anthem 'Bad Death City' delivered in March 2025 continues to gather considerable media attention and airplay across the globe, Light Speed instantaneously drops you in the cockpit with JLT (Joe La Truite) , the main character of this song, created by Julien Liphard (guitar/vocals), Charles Roussel (Bass/ Vocals) and Martin Denquin (Drums). Driving the song forward at, shall we say, light speed pace, this song delivers the signature sound of the bands Psychedelic Punk Metal music.At the entrance, the guitar, with drum and bass interloping does not prepare for the impact as Denquin puts his foot down 20 seconds in taking Roussel and Liphard with him and driving Joe into third gear. Vocals kick in and Light Speed jumps to full throttle which is maintained throughout the song. 6 feet on the accelerator, 6 hands upon the wheel, all pushing the momentum as they race to rescue JLT from themselves."With the entire album based on a gaming experience, we developed this fast paced track with satirical lyrics and a tongue in cheek look at life gone ‘bye-bye’ whilst gaming at Light Speed pace. And then perhaps we can go for an Ice-cream." states the bands Justin LiphardWritten, recorded and produced at dBd Studio's in the south of France, Joe La Truite's forthcoming album, Julien Liphard (Guitar/Vocals), Charles Roussel (Bass/Vocals), and Martin Denquin (Drums), contribute equally to the writing and arrangement of the 13 tracks that will make up ULTIMATE NINJA STORM 2: FULL ZGUEN due out 13th June 2025 through Full Zguen Records together with Music Gateway Distribution.Joe La Truite and Blue Tongue Management present new music to the world in partnership with SLH Agency (France) Rola Music (Germany Austria and Switzerland) Metal Devastation PR (USA/World) and Max Zguen Media (Australia/World)Reviews"The second single, 'Light Speed', which will be released on 11th April, starts off by exploiting the intuition of the master Les Claypool, but in the blink of an eye it transforms into a bizarre punk/metal monster with the head of Dog Fashion Disco and the body of early System Of A Down.Emanuele Biani - RockHard - Italy.........."Joe La Truite’s “LIGHT SPEED” is pure adrenaline—punk energy, metal riffs, and just the right amount of weird. It kicks off fast and doesn’t let up, like getting thrown into a mosh pit on a spaceship.The vocals jump between manic and melodic, the guitars are punchy and the drums drive everything forward with tons of energy. The music video is a trippy space rescue mission with deranged characters and total mayhem. It totally matches the energy of the track, very enjoyable from start to ﬁnish, and amazingly performed by the band.LIGHT SPEED doesn’t take itself too seriously and it's pure energy. It’s loud, fast, and full of personality—a perfect teaser for their upcoming album Ultimate Ninja Storm 2: Full Zguen." Giovann - Given To Rock..................A superb experience, not hesitating to mix genres to distill a track that's both catchy and original. The rhythm is as catchy as Deep Purple's Space Trucker, but with a more punk edge at the same time. Very cool. Hugues Timmermans - Music In Belguim

Joe La Truite - Second Single in 2025 - Light Speed

