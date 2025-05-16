Hyperdispersants Market Demand Rising at a Stellar 5.2% CAGR to Reach USD 3,842 Million by 2035: Fact.MR Report

Hyperdispersants Accelerate Green Chemistry Adoption: AI-Based Formulations and Water-Based Systems Drive Industry Evolution, States Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the hyperdispersants market was valued at USD 2,200 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2035.The hyperdispersants market is witnessing a significant shift as sustainability mandates and advanced performance requirements converge. The ongoing adoption of water-based systems throughout different industries drives coating and ink and plastic markets to establish new formulation protocols that optimize pigment separation and surface quality at longer storage intervals. The industry has started employing polymeric along with bio-based hyperdispersants that perform effectively with contemporary resins while helping to reach VOC emission targets. The drive towards eco-efficient solutions along with regulatory requirements produces this trend.Breakthroughs in AI-driven molecular design are enabling rapid development of multifunctional dispersants for use in UV-curable, solvent-free, and high-solid systems. The advanced system applications which use these technologies include conductive inks and 3D printing. Companies are enhancing their R&D speed through optimization along with building supply chain durability by implementing local production capabilities and digital calculation software. Hyperdispersants function as essential enablers for next-generation materials since performance and sustainability goals operate in harmony.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe hyperdispersants market is projected to grow at a 2% CAGR and reach USD 3,842 million by 2035The market is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 1,528 million between 2025 and 2035East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 2% in 2035Predominating market players include are BASF SE, Clariant AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International PLC, Dow Inc., Altana Group (BYK Additives), Arkema SA, Huntsman Corporation, Elementis PLC, Ashland Global Holdings, King Industries, Inc., Münzing Chemie GmbH, Shamrock TechnologiesEast Asia is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of USD 507.7 million“Rising sustainability demands, stricter emission norms, and rapid industrial growth are driving hyperdispersant adoption, as manufacturers innovate with eco-friendly, high-performance formulations,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Hyperdispersants MarketKey players in the hyperdispersants industry include BASF SE, Clariant AG, The Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International PLC, Dow Inc., Huntsman Corporation, Elementis PLC, Altana Group (BYK Additives), Arkema SA, Ashland Global Holdings, King Industries, Inc., Münzing Chemie GmbH, Shamrock TechnologiesMarket DevelopmentThe hyperdispersants market is evolving with increased emphasis on application-specific customization. Companies are developing dispersants tailored to unique resin-pigment systems, addressing challenges in niche sectors such as ceramics, adhesives, and specialty cosmetics. Enhanced focus on dispersion quality in high-speed manufacturing environments has led to innovations in shear-stable and temperature-tolerant formulations. Collaborations between chemical firms and end-use manufacturers are fostering faster prototype validation and performance benchmarking. Moreover, industry players are aligning product development with regional safety standards to ensure compliance across both developed and emerging markets.For example, In February 2025, Lubrizol introduced Solsperse™ W60, a 90%-active, APE-free polymeric hyperdispersant designed to enhance pigment dispersion and stability in aqueous coatings. Compatible with oil-based alkyd paints, it enables universal colorants for both water and solvent-based systems, improving formulation flexibility and color performance.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Hyperdispersants Industry News:September 2024 saw Lubrizol reveal the expansion of its Avon Lake, Ohio, plant, in effect doubling the manufacturing capacity of its Solsperse™ Hyperdispersants. The move was a strategic one to support increasing demand within coatings and ink formulations, further bolstering Lubrizol's position of serving its customers through improved supply capabilities.BASF opened a new production line for water-based dispersions in Heerenveen, the Netherlands, in November 2024. The expansion added capacity while not generating further CO₂ emissions, which supports BASF's sustainability strategy as well as the growing demand for environmentally friendly dispersions in numerous applications.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Hyperdispersants market, presenting historical data for 2020 to 2024 and forecast statistics for 2025 to 2035.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of the Type (Anionic, Cationic, Nonionic, Amphoteric Hyperdispersants), Formulation (Water-based, Solvent-based), Application (Paints & Coatings, Plastics & Polymers, Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, Others), and End-User Industry (Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Others), Across Major Regions of the World (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:The Europe silicone rubber market is projected to increase from a valuation of US$ 1.52 billion in 2021 to US$ 2.6 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5%.The global aluminum curtain wall market is valued at USD 42.08 billion in 2025. 