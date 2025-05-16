FeastFast Launches Today: Revolutionizing the Cookie Industry with Sugar-Free, Gluten-Free, and Keto-Friendly Treats

FeastFast Chocolate Chip Cookies

VT, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cookies have long been considered the nemesis of healthy eating, but FeastFast is here to change that. Officially launching today, May 16th, FeastFast is redefining snacking with its plant-based, non-GMO, gluten-free, sugar-free, and low-carb cookies designed to support intermittent fasting, keto diets, and blood glucose management.“Many people can’t have sugar and gluten due to underlying health conditions or lifestyle choices, but that doesn’t mean they don’t deserve a treat,” says Joshua Sizemore, CEO of FeastFast. “We created FeastFast to give everyone the ability to indulge in a delicious cookie without compromising their health goals.”Why FeastFast Cookies Stand Out:Zero Sugar Impact - None of the ingredients convert into sugars when digested, making them a great choice for diabetes management and blood glucose stability.Keto-Friendly - Low-carb with no sugars, these cookies seamlessly fit into ketogenic lifestyles.Fasting Support - Perfect for snacking during intermittent fasting to curb hunger without breaking ketosis.A Healthier Way to Indulge - Enjoy a satisfying treat without the guilt or negative health impacts of traditional cookies.Delicious, Impactful Flavors - Available in Peanut Butter, Chocolate Donut, Cinnagraham, and Chocolate Chip, there’s a flavor for every preference.With the rise of fasting, keto, and sugar-conscious diets, FeastFast is stepping in at the perfect time to provide a truly guilt-free snacking solution.For media inquiries, sample requests, or to schedule an interview with FeastFast’s CEO, please contact:Alyssa ThompsonGal Media Groupalyssa@galmediagroup.comWebsite: www.feastfast.co

