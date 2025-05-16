The Pursuit of Excellence as Acknowledged by the Public has Brought Desert Donuts the 2025 ThreeBestRated® Award
For us, it's all about your experience and how we make it special and different for your enjoyment.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Any business that works with steadfast commitment deserves awards and accolades. Desert Donuts is a shining example of that. Yes, Desert Donuts, owned by a veteran dad and his young daughter, has been turning heads and changing perceptions of how donuts are best enjoyed. The "votes are in" and the public’s acceptance of how they do it has revolutionized Phoenix's donut scene.
— Gracee
The cornerstone of the confectionery is its cooked-to-order, fresh donuts customized to customers' preferences. This unique concept has an established mix of loyal clientele, and new daily visitors, with returning customers which captured the attention of ThreeBestRated®, earning them a spot as one of the top-performing donut shops in Phoenix. This award serves as a testament to matching their food concept to satisfy customer desires for hot fresh cooked-to-order donuts.
More Than Donuts – A Custom Dessert Wonderland
Desert Donuts is a custom dessert shop—they do it differently by offering a selection of “32 fan favorites,” with an additional unique twist of 12 - "Magical Donut Desserts" all cooked hot and fresh for customer’s personal enjoyment. The dessert menu consists of cooked-to-order donuts, donut sundaes, donut cereal shakes, donut coffee shakes, donut floats, donut ice cream pies, and donut meals, with a special vibe all with the intent of providing the best customer experience. Owners Michael Gallegos and his daughter Gracee are committed to doing it right, by providing great-tasting products and serving their wonderful clients with respect and attention, while promoting goodwill in the communities that they serve. Always committed to quality and innovation, they strive to offer a unique experience to their customers, ensuring a friendly atmosphere, where every customer feels appreciated and valued.
>> No Shelf Life, Only Fresh! Desert Donuts prepares each donut from scratch, cooked-to-order. This ensures quality, warmth, and freshness every single time. The cooked-to-order approach is to guarantee the donut selections will always be available in endless supplies - any day, any time, cooked especially for their customers when they order them.
>> A Personal Touch In Every Bite: Their vast selection of 32 fan favorites have been selected for their customers' donut dining enjoyment. For those looking for a tantalizing custom cake donut experience, indulgence awaits them with their "Magical Donut Desserts": these eye-popping delights and other desserts offered on their menu will have anyone bringing friends and family back to Desert Donuts frequently, establishing them as their "Happy Place" for dessert dining.
>> The unique menu offerings have been established for customer enjoyment and satisfaction, offering Arizona roasted coffee drinks including mochas, lattes, macchiatos, and iced & hot coffees that are perfectly paired with donuts. Additionally, they cater to customers with dietary preferences, offering gluten-free donuts and ice cream dessert options, ensuring everyone in the group can share in the dessert dining experience.
Desert Donuts' commitment to customer enjoyment with their custom dessert experience is reflected in their extended business hours—operating from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Phoenix and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Colorado. These extended hours allow customers to best plan their dessert dining experiences and allow for specialty dessert occasion shopping throughout the day and evening. Orders can be placed in person, online or through the app-ordering preferences.
>> More About That Vibe At Desert Donuts: When someone walks into Desert Donuts they are immediately welcomed in with a smile and a warm hello. They walk them through their menu and explain their cooked-to-order process compared to a typical grab-and-go donut concept. “For us, it's all about your experience and how we make it special and different for your enjoyment,” said Gracee.
Their goal is simple: to help every customer find something both incredible and delicious. The shop features an erasable wall, called the "Share Your Happy wall" for their customers to grab a marker and write a message or note sharing their happiness, stories and experiences with others.
Milestones Achieved
Desert Donuts has achieved numerous milestones along the way. They are committed to updating the public and delighting their customers with all new announcements. Their most current news developments are listed below:
>> Desert Donuts has been consistently recognized by ThreeBestRated® as a Top Donut Shop in Phoenix, Arizona, since 2017.
>> They were named one of the Top 100 Donut Shops in the country by Yelp for 2022 and 2023.
>> In 2024, they introduced their own line of donut plushies and keychains, which feature their lovable mascots Dottie and Chip (Gracee and Michael themselves, respectively).
>> In early 2025, the dad and daughter duo launched their own Theme Song that plays in every Desert Donuts shop and can be found on Instagram (@desertdonuts phoenix) and TikTok (@desertdonutsphoenix). Soon, they are going to launch the song on their YouTube channel (@desertdonuts). Their lovable mascots also made their appearance in the theme song.
>> But it doesn’t stop there. They're less than a month away from launching their first kid’s picture book—“Desert Donuts The Magical Donut Shop”, co-authored by Michael and Gracee. This storybook will continue the spirit of joy, imagination, and family values that Desert Donuts represents.
On the Road To Success Through Expansion!
After receiving so many requests from customers wanting a Desert Donuts location closer to their home in other cities and states, Michael and Gracee decided to answer the call to bring a bit of Arizona sunshine to every state, by offering franchise opportunities. The first state to expand the vision was Colorado, with 2 Desert Donuts shops opened in 2024 and 23 more coming soon.
“The arrival of Desert Donuts in Colorado has sparked a wave of enthusiasm for hot, fresh, cooked to order donuts which is truly remarkable! Businesses, schools and individuals have been amazed by the quality of the products and are excited to share the happiness of Desert Donuts within the community,” says Franchise Area Developer Justin Daigle.
"The plan is to make Desert Donuts a household name. With that, we are planning to open many shops in every state over the coming years,” Michael added.
As Desert Donuts continues to expand, they remain committed to their core values of quality, innovation, and community engagement. For more information or to see what they are all about, including online ordering please, visit desertdonuts.com.
A Step Towards The Community
Beyond offering an array of delicacies, Desert Donuts is deeply committed to the communities they serve. By partnering with local charities, organizations and schools, and contributing to fundraising efforts, they make meaningful donations and support their community. "Our philosophy is to help our local communities around our store locations, one donut and dessert at a time," Gracee shared joyfully. Learn more about their Community First focus by visiting their website.
