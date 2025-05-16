Resolution recognizing National Hospital Week passed by Senate

The Senate May 15 unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution recognizing National Hospital Week, May 11-17. The resolution was sponsored by Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

“The AHA thanks Senators John Barrasso and Sheldon Whitehouse for sponsoring this resolution in support of National Hospital Week," said Lisa Kidder Hrobsky, AHA senior vice president of advocacy and political affairs. “We appreciate their recognition of the critical role that hospitals, health systems and caregivers play in providing high-quality patient care and advancing health in communities all across America.”