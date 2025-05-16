Graphene-X Launches the ThermAdapt™ GX-Merino Heated Jacket in Kickstarter

A men and a woman wearing the new ThermAdapt Jacket by Graphene-X The features of the ThermAdapt GX-Merino Heated Jacket by Graphene-X The sleep mode beanie of the ThermAdapt GX-Merino Heated Jacket by Graphene-X

HK, HONG KONG, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphene -X, the innovative apparel brand behind the award-winning AeroGraph Collection (Puffer Jacket and Denim Jeans), has launched its 11th Kickstarter campaign for the ThermAdapt™ GX-Merino Heated Jacket —and it’s already a phenomenon, raising over $150,000 in the first 12hours of campaign. This groundbreaking piece of outerwear combines self-regulating heating tech, merino wool comfort, and modular design to replace multiple layers with a single, adaptable solution.Key Features:1. AI-Powered Heating (iWARM 5.0): Climate control for your body. The jacket’s AI-driven sensors auto-adjust heat levels in real-time (front pockets, back panels) via manual, app, or smart auto mode. Just connect a power bank and let it think for you—no more guesswork.2. Modular Design for Any Adventure: Detachable sleeves and hood transform it from an alpine-ready coat to a sleek urban vest in seconds. Engineered for total flexibility and available in men’s and women’s cut.3. Graphene + Merino Wool: Unmatched Weather Resistance. These graphene & merino wool enhanced textiles offer next-level weather resistance—breathable, water-repellent, and 100% toxin-free. No chemical coatings here, just baked-in durability that performs.4. Award-Winning Innovation: Fresh off winning the Innovation Award at ISPO Munich 2024 (the "World Cup" of outdoor gear), Graphene-X proves again why they’re leaders in tech-driven apparel. While others try heated jackets, very few match their track record or R&D.5. Thoughtful Travel & Storage Features: Built-in sleep beanie (detachable for flights), 4+2 secure pockets, and a minimalist multi-terrain design—because performance shouldn’t sacrifice style or convenience.Why It Matters:"Most 'smart' jackets force you to choose between warmth, versatility, and style," says Jorge Barros, Founder of Graphene-X. "The ThermAdapt™ eliminates that compromise. It’s a jacket that fully adapts to your body and environment—whether you’re on a freezing flight, a rainy commute, or a mountain trail."Kickstarter Exclusive:Early backers can secure the ThermAdapt™ for USD $289 (retail price will be $399).Campaign Details:📅 Live May 13, 10 AM EST on Kickstarter🔗 Campaign Page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/ikigaiventures/thermadapt-gx-merino-heated-jacket?ref=cf8e1j Media Assets (High-Res images, Product Video and Campaign recap): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/xqidm0kb3p8gqdvnrzv6n/AOzQ_a_1cLqqVB7Js0fsuW4?rlkey=dmqyhc7i4f1lnldvlk03i54zw&dl=0 About Graphene-X:Founded in 2019, Graphene-X engineers adaptive, high-performance apparel using advanced materials science that enhances human performance beyond fast-fashion trends for everyday wear.Press Contact:Jorge Barrosjorge@graphene-x.com

