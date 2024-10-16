Graphene-X introduces a shirt that nourishes your skin with the Performance Tech Shirt on Kickstarter

The Performance Tech Shirt by Graphene-X Available in white and light blue A shirt that nourishes your skin with probiotics

Graphene-X unveils its Performance Tech Shirt, integrating probiotics to nourish skin while offering advanced heat regulation and ultimate comfort.

At Graphene-X, we see the future of clothing as apparel that not only performs but enhances well-being. Our Performance Tech Shirt nourishes your skin, marking the next step in clothing innovation.” — Jorge Barros, founder & ceo of Graphene-X

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Graphene-X , a tech-driven clothing & gear brand that focuses on the use of advanced materials to manufacture high-performance, sustainable and multi-purpose products, proudly unveils its latest innovation, the Performance Tech Shirt, on Kickstarter . With the integration of HeiQ's Skin Care technology, this shirt redefines the functionality of clothing by actively nourishing the skin with probiotics, creating a seamless blend of fashion, performance, and wellness The Performance Tech Shirt is designed to enhance both comfort and well-being, offering advanced heat dissipation through boron nitride-integrated polyester fibers (boron nitride is also known as "white graphene"). Beyond exceptional breathability and smoothness, the true revolution lies in the HeiQ technology embedded within the fabric, which enriches the wearer’s skin with beneficial probiotics. As you go about your day, this probiotic treatment helps to maintain the skin's natural balance, making it a piece of clothing that actively cares for you.Redefining Clothing for the Future At the forefront of wearable tech, the Performance Tech Shirt showcases Graphene-X’s ongoing commitment to pushing boundaries. "This shirt represents our vision of the future of clothing," said Jorge Barros, founder & CEO of Graphene-X. "It's not just about superior performance anymore. We believe your clothes should do more, like enhancing your well-being while ensuring comfort and durability."** Innovative Features* HeiQ Skin Care Technology: Infuses the fabric with probiotics that promote healthier skin, an innovation that seamlessly integrates wellness into everyday apparel.* Boron Nitride Integration: Infused into polyester fibers, the boron nitride enhances the shirt’s thermal regulation, keeping the wearer cool even in warm conditions.* Urban and Travel-Ready: Designed for dynamic, on-the-go lifestyles, the shirt offers superior comfort and a sleek, smart look for both professional and casual settings. The Siro Spinning Technology helps the shirt to offer stretchability and high levels of durability.** Kickstarter Campaign Details:Graphene-X has a solid track record of successful crowdfunding campaigns (this is their tenth campaign), and the Performance Tech Shirt is no exception. With multiple options available for backers, the campaign is set to deliver this high-tech apparel to early supporters by December 2024.For more information, visit the Kickstarter campaign page or the official Graphene-X website.

The world's first living dress shirt

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.