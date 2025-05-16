5/15/25 – MĀNOA FALLS TRAIL TEMPORARILY CLOSED
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
DAWN CHANG
MĀNOA FALLS TRAIL TEMPORARILY CLOSED
HONOLULU — The popular Mānoa Falls Trail is closed this afternoon and will remain closed through tomorrow, May 16, to remove a large tree limb that fell late this morning, bringing down a large swath of bamboo with it.
Three people sustained minor injuries. Trail stewards were on scene and provided first aid, no further treatment was needed and the hikers left the scene on their own. The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife will be clearing the downed vegetation before reopening the trail.
The Paradise Park parking lot is also temporarily closed.
Mānoa Falls gets approximately 700-1,000 visitors per day. During the closure, hikers are encouraged to explore alternative trails such as the Puʻu Pia Trail.
