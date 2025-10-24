10/24/25 – Youth Invited to Climate Summit

slider Posted on Oct 24, 2025 in News Releases

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

YOUTH INVITED TO ENGAGE IN CLIMATE EDUCATION ACTIVITIES AT THE HAWAIʻI STATE CAPITOL

HONOLULU – Keiki, teens and young adults are invited to attend the Youth Climate Summit and Climate Future Forum on Saturday, November 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol where they will have opportunities to engage policymakers and environmental organizations. The family-friendly event is being hosted by the Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC) and is free to the public.

First, youth ages 14-26 can attend the Climate Future Forum from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to work on policies with lawmakers and learn about the legislative process and plan for a healthy, safe and affordable Hawaiʻi. The mission is to inspire young people to take action on climate by engaging in the 2026 legislative session.

Then, the Youth Climate Summit will occur from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for all ages. There will be live music and networking opportunities for participants to learn how they can make a difference.

An attendee of the 2024 Climate Summit said: “As youth, we hold one of the greatest responsibilities in environmental advocacy and in driving a future-forward shift across society—raising our collective voice. The Climate Future Forum empowers us not only to extend our views outward into the community and partner with legislators over dire issues, but also to challenge existing systems, using our diverse insight to propel tangible change.”

There will also be a prize giveaways with climate-friendly prizes. Registration is required by October 31 for the Climate Future Forum; it is recommended but not required for the Youth Climate Summit. To sign up for the Climate Future Forum register at www.climatefuturehawaii.org. To register for the Hawaii Youth Summit, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hawaii-youth-climate-summit-2025-tickets-1722764247239?aff=oddtdtcreator. For additional information, please contact Bill Unruh, Climate Outreach Leader: [email protected]

