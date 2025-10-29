10/29/25 – “WINGS AND WOODLANDS” ART EXHIBIT HIGHLIGHTS KAUAʻI’S UNIQUE NATIVE SPECIES

slider Posted on Oct 29, 2025 in News Releases

“WINGS AND WOODLANDS” ART EXHIBIT HIGHLIGHTS KAUAʻI’S UNIQUE NATIVE SPECIES

LĪHUʻE, Kauaʻi – “Wings and Woodlands: A Tribute to Native Birds and Forests,” celebrating Hawaiʻi’s native wildlife and the vibrant ecosystems they call home, returns for a third year on November 7.

The free exhibit showcases paintings and photographs by artists from Hawai‘i and beyond, alongside student artwork inspired by the beauty and fragility of Kaua‘i’s natural heritage.

The community is invited to the exhibit opening on Thursday, November 7, at 6:00 p.m. at the Kaua‘i Society of Artists Gallery at Kukui Grove Center. The exhibit will run from November 8 – November 14.

This year features a special partnership with the Kauaʻi Endangered Seabird Recovery Project (KESRP), expanding the focus beyond forest birds to include Kauaʻi’s rare and imperiled seabirds. Visitors will also find images and information about two recently rediscovered native snail species found only on Kaua‘i, reminding us that conservation extends across all our islands’ unique species.

Throughout the week, guests can explore the exhibit, learn from conservation experts and take part in workshops and film screenings focused on native birds, plants and culture.

“Our hope is that people come not only to enjoy the incredible artwork but also to connect with the stories of these species – whether forest birds, seabirds or snails – that make Kauaʻi unlike anywhere else on Earth,” said Dr. Julia Diegmann, planner at the Kauaʻi Forest Bird Recovery Project (KFBRP).

Hazel Cashman with KESRP added, “Art has the power to inspire people to care for our native species. Seeing their beauty through paintings and photographs helps us connect emotionally and motivates action to protect them and their fragile habitats.”

KFBRP and KESRP along with their partners Birds Not Mosquitoes and Trees for Honolulu’s Future continue urgent efforts to protect endangered species threatened by avian malaria, predators and habitat loss. By celebrating art and science together, “Wings and Woodlands” honors the resilience of Kauaʻi’s wildlife and inspires hope for their future.

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

Photographs – Kauaʻi Forest Bird Art Exhibit (November 1, 2024): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/spiiel9ftyhbyy36d7he0/AIWQVGjU4nvwnQ_KQ8Lo1WA?rlkey=8eb6r3kgtelsmdisju3a8fgll&st=p0qjd79r&dl=0

Event flyer – see attached.

More information and schedule: https://kauaiforestbirds.org/%F0%9F%90%A6-2025-wings-woodlands-art-exhibit/

Media Contact:

Patti Jette

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

Email: [email protected]