Rutland Barracks / Criminal DLS, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B4003303
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 5/10/2025 at 0402 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: North Grove Street, Rutland Town
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Christopher Hart
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the roadway on North Grove Street. Troopers made contact with the operator, who identified himself as Christopher Hart (34) of New Haven, VT. Hart was found to have a criminally suspended license and active court ordered conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. Hart was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 06/16/25 at 1000 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/16/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
