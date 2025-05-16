Rutland Barracks / Criminal DLS, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4003303

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101





DATE/TIME: 5/10/2025 at 0402 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: North Grove Street, Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS, Violation of Conditions of Release





ACCUSED: Christopher Hart

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New Haven, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a vehicle off the roadway on North Grove Street. Troopers made contact with the operator, who identified himself as Christopher Hart (34) of New Haven, VT. Hart was found to have a criminally suspended license and active court ordered conditions of release to not operate a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license. Hart was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division on 06/16/25 at 1000 hours.





COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/16/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.