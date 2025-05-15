Statement from Governor Josh Stein on Proposed Cuts to SNAP

NORTH CAROLINA, May 15 - Today Governor Josh Stein released the following statement on proposed federal cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP):

“SNAP helps 1.4 million North Carolinians put food on the table. Congress’s proposed cuts are unprecedented and would make North Carolina pay up to $700 million to continue current benefits, all so that the wealthiest Americans can receive even bigger tax cuts. If Congress goes forward with these plans, our state will be forced into perilous budget decisions – should North Carolinians lose access to food, or should we get rid of other essential services? I urge our members of Congress to reject this budget proposal so that North Carolina families don’t go hungry.”

Currently, the federal government covers 100% of food benefits for SNAP participants. Now, Congress has proposed shifting food benefit costs to states for the first time in the program’s history. North Carolina footing $700 million in SNAP benefits for the first time would be the equivalent of 8,900 K-12 public school teacher positions.

Four in five families participating in SNAP in NC have either a child, a senior, or an adult with a disability in the household. Each dollar in support for paying for groceries through SNAP frees up household resources for other essential needs like rent, utilities, or child care.

SNAP contributes nearly $2.8 billion to North Carolina’s economy, and has a multiplier effect, with every $1 invested in SNAP benefits generating between $1.50 and $1.80 for local economies. SNAP cuts would mean people have less to spend at NC’s more than 9,200 SNAP retailers, which would hurt farmers, the larger food distribution pipeline, and local economies overall, especially in rural areas and small towns.

SNAP is playing a vital role in supporting western North Carolinians impacted by Hurricane Helene. The 25 western NC counties most impacted by Helene still have higher enrollment in SNAP in April 2025 than they did in September 2024 before the storm hit. Notably, immediately after the storm, SNAP received169,000 applications – the highest number of applications since Hurricane Florence in 2018.

