Governor Pillen Issues Statement on Historic Budget Package

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen expressed his appreciation to the Legislature for passing a historic budget which maintains spending on key priorities while addressing the forecasted budget gap projections for the biennium.

“I commend the Nebraska Legislature for its work in passing a balanced and historically conservative 2025-2027 biennial budget package. Nebraskans expect us to reduce government spending, invest in our kids, and lower property taxes.

I thank the Legislature for rolling back expanded spending, putting idle pillowcase money to work, and having the courage to say no to more spending increases. This budget puts money toward education, property tax relief, elimination of the developmental disability waitlist, and bolsters our national nuclear security, all while closing the $432 million deficit reported in November. With this balanced budget, we have the opportunity to make further investments in addressing our property tax crisis. I look forward to working with the Legislature in the coming weeks to do the right thing for Nebraskans."

Gov. Pillen will review the budget package delivered today for any additional spending reductions, which would result in line-item vetoes.

"When we commit to strong fiscal conservatism, investing in our kids, and reducing the tax burden for everyday Nebraskans, we make sure our state is the greatest state in the union to live, work, and raise a family for generations to come.”