FEMA Fire Management Assistance Grant Approved for Greer Fire

OAKLAND, Calif. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Region 9 Administrator authorized the use of federal funds to assist the state of Arizona in combating the Greer Fire burning in Apache County.

On May 14, the state of Arizona submitted a request for a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) declaration for the Greer Fire. At the time of the request, the fire was threatening approximately 2,934 homes in and around Greer, Southfork, Eagar, and Springerville, with a combined population of around 6,220.

The fire was also threatening the Springerville-Eager Airport, Round Valley Hospital, 375 KV transmission lines to the west of Eager, and the Little Colorado River watershed.

The fire started on May 13, and has burned more than 7,500 acres of federal, state, and private land. There are two other large fires burning uncontrolled within the state.

FMAGs provide federal funding for up to 75 percent of eligible firefighting costs. The Disaster Relief Fund provides allowances for FMAGs through FEMA to assist in fighting fires that threaten to become major incidents.

Eligible costs covered by FMAGs can include expenses for field camps, equipment use, materials, supplies and mobilization, and demobilization activities attributed to fighting the fire. For more information on FMAGs, visit fema.gov/assistance/public/fire-management-assistance.