Day of Ceremony and Action: May 15 is Moose Hide Pin Day

CANADA, May 15 - Released on May 15, 2025

Today, Members of the Legislative Assembly, along with Saskatchewan public service employees will wear moose hide pins to observe the annual Moose Hide Campaign, an Indigenous-led, grassroots movement that has evolved to engage Indigenous and non-Indigenous people to end violence against women and children in Canada.

"Throughout Canada, moose hide has become a symbol of taking a stand against violence," Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs Eric Schmalz said. "By wearing the moose hide pin, we not only demonstrate our stand against violence but our public commitment to end it and protect our mothers, daughters, sisters and friends."

"The Moose Hide Campaign stands as a commitment to honour the women and children in our lives," Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Alana Ross said. "Together, through awareness, education and action, we can create a future free from violence - a future where women, girls and all Saskatchewan people are safe, healthy and prosperous."

It started in 2011, when father and daughter Paul and Raven Lacerte were hunting moose along the Highway of Tears in northern BC. Hunting moose is a grounding tradition on their ancestral land that passes knowledge from one generation to the other. The gift of the moose hide is seen as healing medicine that connects all who wear the pins to the land, culture and to each other. For more information, visit: https://moosehidecampaign.ca/.

Observing and promoting the Moose Hide Campaign demonstrates the Government of Saskatchewan's commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Calls to Action and the Calls for Justice from the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). It also supports the province's implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls+ (MMIWG+) Community Response Fund offers $800,000 in funding for projects and events that promote and enhance prevention and build safety for Indigenous women, girls and Two Spirit+ people. Half of the funding is provided by Women and Gender Equality Canada (WAGE). Saskatchewan-based groups, including grass-roots Indigenous groups, can receive up to $40,000 for their project or event.

The MMIWG+ Community Response Fund is currently accepting applications. More information, as well as the online application form, is available at saskatchewan.ca/mmiwg-fund.

To learn more about available supports and resources to help prevent and end violence and abuse and supports for those experiencing it, please visit the Status of Women Office's website at saskatchewan.ca/swo.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Karen Hill

Government Relations

Phone: 306-798-6095

Email: karen.hill@gov.sk.ca

Mackenzie Love

Parks, Culture and Sport

Regina

Phone: 306-526-8635

Email: mackenzie.love6@gov.sk.ca