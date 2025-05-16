DLIR Job Fair Returns to Ke’ehi Lagoon With Dozens of Employers

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

DLIR JOB FAIR RETURNS TO KEʻEHI LAGOON WITH DOZENS OF EMPLOYERS

News Release 2025-06

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 15, 2025

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations (DLIR) will host a free hiring event on Tuesday, May 20, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Keʻehi Lagoon Memorial, 2685 North Nimitz Highway. The event connects job seekers directly with hiring employers from across the state.

“We’re excited to open doors for local residents — especially our veterans and military spouses — by creating a space where they can discover meaningful careers and connect with employers eager to bring their talents on board,” said DLIR Director Jade T. Butay.

The DLIR will dedicate the first hour of the event (9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.) exclusively to veterans and military spouses, providing them with early access to speak directly with recruiters and explore available job openings. Employers from a wide range of industries will be on hand to share information and answer questions.

The DLIR encourages participants to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their résumé.

Job seekers can view a full and regularly updated list of participating employers and current vacancies at:

https://labor.hawaii.gov/wdd/hiring-event-at-keehi-lagoon-memorial-on-may-20-2025

The U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration funds this event through various federal grants, totaling $1,518,263 for Oʻahu.

Media Contact:

Chavonnie Ramos

Public Information Officer

Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, State of Hawai‘i

Phone: 808-586-9720

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://labor.hawaii.gov