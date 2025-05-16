Agent Review Launches 'Agency Review' A Game-Changer for Insurance Agencies to Grow Their Brand and Empower Their Team

Agent Review Logo Corp

In most cases, reviews stay with individual agents, making it hard for agencies to showcase top talent. We solve this by linking reviews to the agency profile, benefiting both.” — Jonas Roeser, Co-Founder and CEO of Agent Review

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agent Review , the trusted platform empowering insurance agents to grow their reputations and attract clients, proudly announces the launch of Agency Review, a powerful new solution tailored for insurance agencies looking to enhance their online presence, leverage their agents’ reviews, and build lasting consumer trust. With Agency Review, agencies can now aggregate and display their agents’ reviews in one centralized location, alongside Google reviews, transforming scattered praise into a unified trust-building asset. The platform also includes custom branding and advanced analytics to track engagement and strengthen digital visibility across the board. “In most cases, the agent’s reviews remain tied to the agent because the agent is the one who initiates the review request,” said Jonas Roeser, Co-Founder and CEO of Agent Review. “This makes it difficult for agencies to showcase the positive feedback their top talent receives. Agency Review solves that problem by giving agencies the ability to connect those reviews directly to the agency’s profile, creating a win-win for everyone.” With just a few clicks in the admin dashboard, agency owners can select their agents and seamlessly pull in their reviews allowing both the agent and agency to benefit from the same trusted feedback.Agency Review offers three affordable subscription tiers for agency owners, each including a designated number of Professional Agent profiles that the agency can distribute to their team:-Pro – Includes 10 Professional agent profiles ($49/month)-Platinum – Includes 25 Professional agent profiles ($129/month)-Enterprise – Includes 100 Professional agent profiles ($279/month)Each plan also comes with a unique discount code, allowing agencies to offer additional agent profiles at a discount, making it easier and more cost-effective for agents to elevate their credibility online. Whether you're an agency leader looking to enhance your brand or an agent wanting to grow your reputation, Agent Review offers everything you need to build trust, improve visibility, and attract more clients, without the guesswork.Request a demo and see how easy it is to start growing your agency’s digital presence today at www.agentreview.net/demo About Agent ReviewAgent Review provides consumers with free access to credible, unbiased insurance education and agent reviews. Similar to Yelp, but for insurance, Agent Review empowers consumers with reviews and performance ratings, helping them navigate complex insurance decisions. For industry professionals, Agent Review offers a national platform to restore the agent-consumer relationship, increase visibility and credibility, and engage directly with consumers in a trusted environment.

