ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 16-19) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require some closures or lane restrictions along parts of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, May 16-19, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 59th Avenue and Interstate 17 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 19) for sign-structure removal as part of widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive, 75th Avenue and 67th Avenue also closed. Detours: Drivers can exit ahead of the closure and use local streets, including eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road, to travel beyond the closure.
- Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and State Route 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (May 17) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Primary Detour: Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.
- Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Split” interchange) near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (May 18) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at 24th Street closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open, but traffic must exit at Seventh Street. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Primary Detour: Westbound I-10 traffic can detour to northbound I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport and reconnect with I-10 at the “Stack” interchange north of Van Buren Street.
- Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (May 17) for bridge work. Allow extra travel time. Detours: Traffic will detour using the north- or southbound Loop 101 frontage roads (turning at Raintree Drive or Bell Road).
- Southbound State Route 143 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 19) for bridge work as part of Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed. Detour: Consider traveling south on 48th Street to eastbound Baseline Road to enter eastbound I-10. Note: The westbound I-10 local lanes between Broadway Road and SR 143 will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday (May 18). Detour routes will be available, and the westbound I-10 left lanes (for through traffic) will remain open overnight.
- Arizona Avenue (SR 87) closed in both directions at Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler from 1 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 19) for bridge work as part of widening project. Detour: Alternate routes include Alma School Road. Note: The westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Gilbert Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (May 18) and the westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Arizona Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday (May 17). Plan on using other nearby ramps.
- Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Bell Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 19) for wall repair. Detour: Consider exiting southbound I-17 at Greenway Road. Also: The north- and southbound SR 51 off-ramps at Bethany Home Road are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 19) for maintenance. Alternate routes include exiting SR 51 at Glendale Avenue.
- I-17 Travel Note: Northbound I-17 lanes are open near Black Canyon City. Some navigation apps have listed a closure instead of a traffic shift in that area. No scheduled closures are planned. Highway conditions are available at AZ511.gov, by downloading the AZ511 app or by calling 511.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters last November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Reminder: Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at AZ511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.