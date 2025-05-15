ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 16-19) - Phoenix Area

PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require some closures or lane restrictions along parts of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, May 16-19, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using detour routes as needed while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) closed between 59th Avenue and Interstate 17 from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 19) for sign-structure removal as part of widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at Union Hills Drive, 75th Avenue and 67th Avenue also closed. Detours : Drivers can exit ahead of the closure and use local streets, including eastbound Union Hills Drive or Bell Road, to travel beyond the closure.

Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” interchange) and State Route 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (May 17) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Primary Detour : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Split” interchange) near Sky Harbor Airport and Seventh Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (May 18) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at 24th Street closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open, but traffic must exit at Seventh Street. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Primary Detour : Westbound I-10 traffic can detour to northbound I-17 near Sky Harbor Airport and reconnect with I-10 at the “Stack” interchange north of Van Buren Street.

Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard closed in both directions at Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday (May 17) for bridge work. Allow extra travel time. Detours : Traffic will detour using the north- or southbound Loop 101 frontage roads (turning at Raintree Drive or Bell Road).

Southbound State Route 143 ramps to eastbound I-10 closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (May 19) for bridge work as part of Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road also closed. Detour : Consider traveling south on 48th Street to eastbound Baseline Road to enter eastbound I-10. Note : The westbound I-10 local lanes between Broadway Road and SR 143 will be closed overnight from 10 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday (May 18). Detour routes will be available, and the westbound I-10 left lanes (for through traffic) will remain open overnight.

Arizona Avenue (SR 87) closed in both directions at Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler from 1 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 19) for bridge work as part of widening project. Detour : Alternate routes include Alma School Road. Note : The westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at Gilbert Road closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Sunday (May 18) and the westbound Loop 202 off-ramp at Arizona Avenue closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 3 p.m. Saturday (May 17). Plan on using other nearby ramps.

Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Bell Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 19) for wall repair. Detour : Consider exiting southbound I-17 at Greenway Road. Also : The north- and southbound SR 51 off-ramps at Bethany Home Road are scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 19) for maintenance. Alternate routes include exiting SR 51 at Glendale Avenue.