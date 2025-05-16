Housing & Community Development Public Hearings for FY 2025-2026

Published on May 15, 2025

The City of Miami and its Department of Housing & Community Development invite you to our upcoming Public Hearings for Fiscal Year 2025-2026 for U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) grant funds.

All City residents are encouraged to attend and participate in these public hearings to discuss community needs and establish priorities for federally funded activities within the City during Fiscal Year 2025-2026 which runs from October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026.

City residents are invited to attend in person at the noted locations to provide public comments on Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) funding provided via the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.

South Meeting - CDBG/HOME/ESG/HOPWA

Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 5:30 PM

Miami City Hall, Commission Chambers

3500 Pan American Drive

Miami, FL 33133

North Meeting - CBG/HOME/ESG/HOPWA

Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 5:30 PM

Charles Hadley Park, Black Box Theater

1350 NW 50 Street

Miami, FL 33142

HOPWA Only Meeting

Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 4:30 PM

Care Resource, Community Room

3510 Biscayne Boulevard

Miami, FL 33137

Can't attend a meeting in person?

All meetings will be recorded (audio).

Please visit https://www.miami.gov/HCDVPH for additional details and updates.

How to comment

Residents can submit comments:

*via online comment form at https://www.miami.gov/HCDVPH

*via fax: (305) 416-2090

*via email to communitydevelopment@miamigov.com

*via U.S. mail:

Dept. of Housing & Community Development

444 SW 2 Avenue, Third Floor

Miami, FL 33130

Note: All submissions must include the person's full name, address, and contact information.

In accordance with the American Disabilities Act, persons needing special accommodations to participate in meetings noted may contact (305) 416-2080, no later than three (3) business days prior to the hearing. TTY users may call via 711 (Florida Relay Service) no later than three (3) business days prior to the hearing.