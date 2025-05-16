Housing & Community Development Public Hearings for FY 2025-2026
Published on May 15, 2025
The City of Miami and its Department of Housing & Community Development invite you to our upcoming Public Hearings for Fiscal Year 2025-2026 for U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD) grant funds.
All City residents are encouraged to attend and participate in these public hearings to discuss community needs and establish priorities for federally funded activities within the City during Fiscal Year 2025-2026 which runs from October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026.
City residents are invited to attend in person at the noted locations to provide public comments on Community Development Block Grants (CDBG), HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG), and Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA) funding provided via the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development.
South Meeting - CDBG/HOME/ESG/HOPWA
Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 5:30 PM
Miami City Hall, Commission Chambers
3500 Pan American Drive
Miami, FL 33133
North Meeting - CBG/HOME/ESG/HOPWA
Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 5:30 PM
Charles Hadley Park, Black Box Theater
1350 NW 50 Street
Miami, FL 33142
HOPWA Only Meeting
Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 4:30 PM
Care Resource, Community Room
3510 Biscayne Boulevard
Miami, FL 33137
Can't attend a meeting in person?
All meetings will be recorded (audio).
Please visit https://www.miami.gov/HCDVPH for additional details and updates.
How to comment
Residents can submit comments:
*via online comment form at https://www.miami.gov/HCDVPH
*via fax: (305) 416-2090
*via email to communitydevelopment@miamigov.com
*via U.S. mail:
Dept. of Housing & Community Development
444 SW 2 Avenue, Third Floor
Miami, FL 33130
Note: All submissions must include the person's full name, address, and contact information.
In accordance with the American Disabilities Act, persons needing special accommodations to participate in meetings noted may contact (305) 416-2080, no later than three (3) business days prior to the hearing. TTY users may call via 711 (Florida Relay Service) no later than three (3) business days prior to the hearing.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.