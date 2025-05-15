Miami International Fitness Expo Marks 11 Years With More Sports and Venue Move to Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition

The M.I.F.E Features Multiple Events in Bodybuilding, Boxing, Weightlifting, Ninja, Jiu Jitsu, Calisthenics, Grid, Powerlifting & Strong-Lifting in the Nation's Most Tropical Melting Pot; Miami. The Miami International Fitness Expo is one of the leading fitness events in the United States, attracting athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and industry leaders from around the world. A look at the Miami International Fitness Expo’s main stage featuring Miami’s ONLY IFBB Professional League Olympia Qualifier & NPC National Qualifying Bodybuilding events!

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 11th Annual Miami International Fitness Expo (M.I.F.E.) is set to return on May 24, 2025, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever! Hosted by Fit Life Productions, this year’s expo moves to the Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center, providing a spacious, fully air-conditioned venue to accommodate over 77,000 square feet of action-packed fitness events. The event will take place at the Arnold Hall & Riley Colosseum, offering attendees a premier experience in South Florida’s fitness mecca.

The M.I.F.E continues to grow each year, attracting world-class athletes from across the globe, competing in multiple fitness disciplines. The event serves as a qualifying platform for some of the industry’s most prestigious competitions, including the IFBB Miami Pro (an International Federation of Bodybuilders Pro Olympia qualifier) and NPC Miami Muscle Beach (a National Physique Committee National Qualifier). The M.I.F.E also hosts a diverse array of events in disciplines ranging from powerlifting and Olympic weightlifting to jiu-jitsu, calisthenics, boxing, ninja competitions & a run, ensuring that there’s something for every type of fitness enthusiast.

Highlights of the 11th Annual Miami International Fitness Expo:

ELITE FITNESS COMPETITIONS AND ACTIVITIES:

● IFBB Miami Pro and NPC Miami Muscle Beach bring elite bodybuilding talent to the stage, with competitors vying for coveted Olympia & Nationals Qualifications.

● The 305 Ninja Showdown (UNAA) will feature top ninja athletes.

● Battlegrounds: Clash in Miami (UFCL) will showcase elite calisthenics talent.

● Reckless Miami Mayhem & Miami Pro/Am Strict Curl by 100% RAW Powerlifting will challenge strength athletes.

● Olympic weightlifters will compete in the Swamp Strength Showdown (USAW).

● United GRID League will launch their season with professional teams in an action packed coed multi fitness discipline team race based competition.

● Martial artist will compete in a Jiu Jitsu Invitational & super fights hosted by Ground Game Theory

● Brawlerz Box will also be hosting hard sparring in boxing & special meet & greets with boxers & other combat sports stars!

● Nameless Run Club will be hosting a special run around Tamiami Park & FIU with an exclusive cooldown party complete with DJ, cold plunges, doggy yoga, açaí bowls & more.

● Pro Training & Fit Bar will be hosting Open Gym Activations for all spectators to test their strength & endurance.

● Exclusive vendor promotions & special athlete appearances!

FITNESS FOR EVERY ATHLETE:

There’s no limits to the fitness action, from all the sanctioned sporting events to elite jiu-jitsu athletes competing in the Ground Game Theory Invitational & the boxers in the Brawlerz Box White Collar Boxing, battling it out for supremacy. The M.I.F.E brings together the most passionate and dedicated athletes from a range of fitness disciplines. Whether you’re into bodyweight training, running, lifting heavy, or martial arts, the M.I.F.E is the place to be! It's the ultimate place for passionate competitors and fitness enthusiasts to unite and celebrate their dedication.

INNOVATION ON DISPLAY:

With over 65 exhibitors, attendees can experience the latest in fitness gear, equipment, supplements, apparel, and technology alongside the competitions. The M.I.F.E prides itself on supporting both global fitness brands and the local business community, offering a platform for all innovative companies revolutionizing the fitness landscape. Expect interactive product demos, mini challenges, free tastings, exclusive offers, and much more!

UNBEATABLE ENTERTAINMENT:

The excitement doesn’t stop with the competitions. The M.I.F.E offers non-stop action for spectators with jaw-dropping fitness performances, live product demonstrations, and thrilling contests. Whether you’re cheering for your favorite athlete or trying out new fitness trends yourself, the energy in the air is palpable. And when you need a break, there are plenty of food options to choose from. Enjoy a variety of clean eating menus alongside indulgent junk food offerings – plus, liquor bars to keep the celebration going.

A FITNESS CELEBRATION LIKE NO OTHER:

The Miami International Fitness Expo is designed for everyone – competitors, spectators, families, and fitness professionals alike. From inspiring performances to innovative products and services, there’s something for every fitness lover to enjoy.

TICKETS AND REGISTRATION:

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible event! Tickets & Registrations for the 11th Annual Miami International Fitness Expo are on sale now. Visit www.miamifitexpo.com to purchase your tickets and take advantage of early bird specials and VIP packages, which offer exclusive access to events, premium seating, and more!

EVENT DETAILS:

● Date: May 24, 2025

● Location: Miami-Dade County Fair & Expo Center

● Venue: Arnold Hall & Riley Colosseum

● Exhibit Space: 77,000+ square feet

● Tickets: Available at www.miamifitexpo.com/tickets

FOR PRESS INQUIRIES, MEDIA PASSES, SPONSORSHIP OR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tony Lopez | 305-799-2992

Geobanny Paula | 786-217-2110

Fit Life Productions

Email: miamimusclebeachpro@gmail.com

Website: miamifitexpo.com

Social Media: instagram.com/fitlife_productions

ABOUT THE MIAMI INTERNATIONAL FITNESS EXPO (M.I.F.E):

The Miami International Fitness Expo is one of the leading fitness events in the United States, attracting athletes, fitness enthusiasts, and industry leaders from around the world. With a wide range of competitions, hands-on experiences, and cutting-edge fitness products, the M.I.F.E is where fitness and fun meet in paradise. Located in Miami, a hub for fitness culture, the M.I.F.E is an unmissable annual experience for anyone passionate about pushing their limits, improving their health, and celebrating fitness in all its forms.

A Look at the last 10 Years of Fit Fun - Miami International Fitness Expo

Legal Disclaimer:

