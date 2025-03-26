RC CPA Appoints Clara Salvai as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Global Expansion

Clara Salvai

RC CPA’s leadership hire of Clara Salvai underscores its commitment to operational excellence and global growth under a proven industry trailblazer.



MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RC CPA, a premier boutique accounting and wealth management firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Clara Salvai as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Salvai, the former CEO of Barakat + Bossa, brings a wealth of leadership experience and a proven track record in management, positioning RC CPA for continued growth and global expansion.

Headquartered in Miami, Florida, RC CPA provides specialized accounting and wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals, businesses, and international clients. The firm is a distinguished member of the Alliott Global Alliance (AGA), a world-class network of independent professional service firms spanning 300 cities in 95 countries. Through this affiliation, RC CPA strengthens its ability to serve an international clientele with sophisticated financial solutions.

A recognized industry leader, Salvai co-chairs AGA’s Leadership + Management Group and was honored with the 2024 AGA Innovator Award for her groundbreaking contributions to management strategy. With over a decade of experience in law firm management, she brings a unique, cross-disciplinary perspective that will enhance RC CPA’s operational efficiency and international initiatives.

“This is an exciting moment in my career,” said Salvai. “RC CPA is a dynamic firm with an impressive trajectory of growth, a global presence, and a high-caliber team. Wealth management and accounting are fundamental pillars of the business world, and transitioning into this space feels like a natural progression for me. I look forward to working alongside Cesar Ravan, Managing Partner of RC CPA, to further develop the firm’s vision and strategic initiatives.”

Ravan expressed his enthusiasm for Salvai’s appointment, stating: "As we continue to expand our global presence and enhance our services, Clara's expertise will be invaluable. I look forward to working closely with her to achieve our strategic objectives and further establish RC Private Wealth and RC CPAs as a leading wealth management and accounting firm," states Cesar. “Additionally, Clara's impressive track record, combined with her unique blend of experience in law firm management and international business, makes her the ideal candidate to spearhead our operational growth. I am confident that her leadership will have a profound impact on our firm's future success," concludes Cesar.

ABOUT RC CPA

RC CPA is a boutique accounting and wealth management firm headquartered in Miami, Florida, providing tailored financial solutions to high-net-worth individuals and businesses worldwide. As a member of the Alliott Global Alliance (AGA), the firm offers clients access to an elite network of professional services spanning 300 cities in 95 countries. With a focus on excellence, innovation, and global reach, RC CPA delivers industry-leading expertise in accounting, tax, and advisory services. For more information, visit rc.cpa.

