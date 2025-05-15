Dr. Raj Bhayani Honored by Mayor Eric Adams at Gracie Mansion During AAPI Heritage Month Celebration

Trailblazing Surgeon and Philanthropist Recognized for His Exceptional Contributions to Medicine, Community Service, and India-U.S. Relations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a grand celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, New York City Mayor Eric Adams honored renowned ENT surgeon and philanthropist Dr. Raj Bhayani at a special reception held at Gracie Mansion. The event, dedicated to recognizing the remarkable contributions of AAPI individuals to the city’s cultural and civic life, saw Dr. Bhayani receive a formal mayoral citation for his lifelong dedication to medicine, community activism, and global philanthropy.Trailblazing Surgeon and Philanthropist Recognized for His Exceptional Contributions to Medicine, Community Service, and India-U.S. RelationsMayor Adams, in his official remarks, commended Dr. Bhayani as "an authentic force for good and a pillar of the Asian American community," highlighting his pioneering role as the first ENT surgeon in India to complete neurosurgical training, and his fellowship in facial plastic and microvascular surgery. His achievements, the Mayor noted, symbolize the spirit of dedication, excellence, and inclusion that defines New York’s AAPI community.Dr. Bhayani has published and presented over 50 medical research papers and was recognized in the prestigious Marquis Who's Who in America for his contributions to healthcare. He received the Triologic Society Award in the U.S. for his research and currently holds key leadership positions in several top New York hospitals, heading ENT and facial plastic surgery departments.Beyond his distinguished medical career, Dr. Bhayani has been deeply committed to humanitarian and philanthropic causes. He has served on the boards of over 20 charitable organizations, including Save Life Foundation and Hindu Center New York, where he has played a pivotal role in initiatives like the Good Samaritan Law, road safety legislation, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in India. His role as the chief organizer for the Football for Nation campaign in Delhi brought together parliamentarians and celebrities to raise funds for sanitation efforts.Dr. Bhayani was instrumental in organizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic address to the Indian American community at Madison Square Garden in 2014, a landmark event in India-U.S. relations. A passionate advocate of Indian development initiatives, he continues to promote awareness and support for these programs among the Indian diaspora in the United States.His leadership in the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI) has been equally influential, where he has served as President of the New York chapter, Treasurer, Board Trustee, and Convention Chair of the 2017 National Convention. Dr. Bhayani’s efforts have earned him numerous accolades including the Mahatma Gandhi Pravasi Samman at the House of Lords in London, Bharat Gaurav Puraskar, Hind Ratan Award, Delhi Ratan, and the Asian American Heritage Honoree of the Year 2016. He has also been recognized by the United States Congress with a Congressional Achievement Award and named as one of the most influential Indian American leaders.Dedicated to preserving and promoting Indian culture and Hindu philosophy among younger generations, Dr. Bhayani is also active with the World Hindu Day, Global Dharma Conference, and the Vishwa Dharma Chetana Manch, helping youth connect with their spiritual heritage.Mayor Adams closed the evening by thanking Dr. Bhayani for his “unparalleled selflessness and ambition,” and expressed confidence in his continued service to both the U.S. and India. The evening at Gracie Mansion was not just a tribute to one man’s accomplishments, but a celebration of the vital role that Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders play in shaping the future of New York City.

