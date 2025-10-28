Indian American Groups Send Open Letter to Zohran Mamdani, Seek Clarification on Statements

Coalition seeks clarification on statements and legislative positions impacting Hindu American community

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York, Oct. 25, 2025:A coalition of Hindu and Indian American organizations has sent an open letter to New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, expressing concern over what they describe as comments and positions they believe negatively affect the Hindu community.The letter, signed by more than 20 diaspora organizations, urges Mamdani to clarify his stance on issues related to Hindus in New York City. It cites several past remarks and policy positions as the basis for their concerns, including statements made at public rallies, comments regarding other elected officials, and his support for certain legislative initiatives.The groups referenced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mamdani’s comments about events in Gujarat, India, and his support for Assembly Bill 6920 related to caste discrimination. The signatories claim these examples reflect what they view as mischaracterizations or insufficient engagement with Hindu perspectives.The organizations also highlighted recent incidents of vandalism at Hindu temples in Queens and said they hope for stronger support from city leaders in addressing such acts.“Hindu Americans are an important part of New York’s diverse community,” the letter states. “We encourage open dialogue and understanding among all groups.”As of publication, Mamdani’s campaign has not issued a response to the letter.

