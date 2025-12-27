From the Himalayas to Hollywood: Dadasaheb Phalke Award Winner Mukesh Modi Prepares ‘KHOONTA’ for OSCAR Glory

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner teams up with director Anu Sharma to bring a deeply rooted Himalayan cultural story to the global stage.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Himachal PradeshThe majestic Himalayas are set to witness a powerful cinematic tribute to faith, heritage, and identity as writer-director Anu Sharma and international producer Mukesh Modi bring their much-anticipated feature film Khoonta to the global stage. Produced under the banners of Indie Films World and D Star Entertainment, the film has successfully completed principal photography and is slated for release by mid-2026, with plans underway for submission to the Academy Awards (Oscars).Deeply inspired by the Hati Samudaye of Himachal Pradesh’s Giripar region, along with the Gaddi community and Jaunsari culture, Khoonta presents a rare and authentic portrayal of a civilization rooted in spirituality, tradition, and resilience. The film explores a rich cultural landscape shaped by centuries-old customs, folklore, and deep reverence for nature.A Story of Faith, Heritage, and IdentityAt its heart, Khoonta is a soulful narrative that delves into the ancestral struggles and spiritual practices of the people of Giripar. The story places special emphasis on devotion to Devta Mahasu Maharaj and the guiding force of the Ashta Shakti, which influence every aspect of community life. Through vivid storytelling and breathtaking visuals of sacred rituals, village fairs, and ancient traditions, the film captures not just folklore—but the living spirit of a proud community navigating modern-day challenges.A Cinematic Celebration of CultureSharing her vision, director and writer Anu Sharma said:“Khoonta is a heartfelt tribute to the people of Himachal, their unwavering faith, and their deep bond with nature. Through this film, we want the world to witness the strength, spirituality, and beauty of these communities and their devotion to Mahasu Maharaj.”Producer Mukesh Modi added:“This project is extremely close to my heart. Our aim is not only to showcase the breathtaking mountains and traditions of Himachal Pradesh but also to take this powerful story to a global audience. It is my dream to present Khoonta at the Oscars and make India proud on the world stage.”Starring: Anu Sharma, Kartik Rao, Rishan, Manuj Walia, Ishan Azad, Prerna Thakur, Ashu Ghanshyam, Shubham Sethi, Jawahar, Varun Kant, Ravinder, and others.Direction Team: H.O.P. Vijay Chand Thakur, Abhijeet Bhatnagar, Deep Singh, Ankit Keni, Ritika Singh Kanwer.Director of Photography: Nilesh KeniCostume Designer: Suman, Pooja.Core Team: Virender Sharma, Ravi, Yashika, Manish, Tarun.Community Support & AcknowledgementsThe makers expressed heartfelt gratitude to Yudhveer Singh Chauhan, Surya Pratap Singh Chauhan, Chandra Pratap Singh Chauhan, Rudra Pratap Singh Chauhan, and their entire family for their blessings, encouragement, and unwavering support throughout the journey.Special thanks were also extended to the people of Kuwanu village, whose warmth, cooperation, and trust empowered the team to bring this ambitious cultural project to life.The Heart of the Himalayas on ScreenSet against snow-clad peaks, pine-covered valleys, and vibrant cultural backdrops, Khoonta is envisioned as more than a film—it is a living archive of Himalayan faith, folklore, and identity. By blending oral histories, real-life experiences, and cinematic storytelling, the film transports audiences into a world where every ritual echoes centuries of devotion.With its compelling performances, strong cultural narrative, and visually stunning landscapes, Khoonta is poised to become a landmark in Indian cinema—carrying the spiritual heartbeat of the Himalayas to audiences across India and around the world.

