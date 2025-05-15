Governor Newsom proclaims Small Business Month 2025

PROCLAMATION

California’s more than 4.2 million small businesses – the most of any state – embody the entrepreneurial spirit that drives the economy of the Golden State. Small businesses and entrepreneurs accelerate economic growth and mobility in California, building wealth, innovating to solve global problems, launching future growth industries, and supporting local communities.

California’s small businesses account for more than 99.9% of total businesses in the state and employ nearly half of the state’s private sector workforce. Our state leads the nation in business startups, and our businesses received more than 55% of the nation’s venture capital in 2024.

California businesses produce more patents per capita and conduct more research and development than any other state in the nation. Our state leads the nation in high-tech industries, agriculture, and manufacturing output in the U.S. We exceed the national rate of manufacturing output by 83% since the late 1990s. Our manufacturing firms have created new industries and supply the world with manufactured goods spanning aerospace, computers, electronics, and zero-emission vehicles.

The state is committed to nurturing small businesses. AB 2019 codified the state’s procurement spending goal of 25% to small businesses, while the Small Business Technical Assistance Program helps businesses and entrepreneurs start, grow, and become more resilient. Through the state’s Accelerate California Inclusive Innovation Hubs, we’re working to expand and diversify the innovation economy by improving access to resources in underserved communities, supporting emerging tech sectors, and catalyzing the creation of high-quality jobs in every corner of the state.

California’s economy – the fourth largest in the world – is not confined to our borders. More than 60,000 small businesses in California export to countries around the world. For our economy to maintain its strength, we must ensure that all Californians – no matter who they are or where they come from – can pursue their dreams to start, manage, and grow resilient businesses in the Golden State. To protect our small businesses, California is acting to stop unlawful tariffs that are hurting American businesses and families.

Our small businesses are global leaders in innovation and economic competitiveness and have helped make our economy the envy of the world. This month, we recognize the tremendous contributions of our small businesses, as well as the importance of our ongoing work to support their success and make the California Dream accessible to all.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim May 2025 as “Small Business Month.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 15th day of May 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State