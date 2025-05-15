Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act Creates New Agricultural Certification Program 

May 15, 2025

ANNAPOLIS, MD (May 15, 2025)– Maryland Department of Agriculture officials joined Governor Wes Moore on Wednesday, May 13, as he signed the Chesapeake Bay Legacy Act into law. Passed by the Maryland General Assembly, the legislation aims to improve Bay water quality, support sustainable agriculture, and boost regional economic growth.

A key feature of the Act is the creation of the Maryland Leaders in Environmentally Engaged Farming (LEEF) program, designed to recognize farmers for their conservation efforts through best management practices such as riparian buffers, precision nutrient management, and use of emerging technologies. LEEF will also prioritize community-supporting practices like land preservation, donations to food banks, on-farm research, and participation in farmers markets as part of a farm’s well-rounded portfolio of actions. The program will provide a consistent, tiered measure to showcase the environmental and community stewardship of Maryland’s diverse farms and incentivize operations to continue on that pathway as they advance through tiers, incorporating new and innovative practices.

“The creation of the LEEF program will not only provide Maryland farmers with attractive incentives for using and sustaining the best management practices they already integrate into their operations, it will forge further engagement between the agricultural sector, the community, academic researchers, and conservation partners as we explore new tools and practices on the horizon,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “I thank Governor Moore for being a leader in Chesapeake Bay health, while ensuring the state’s farmers thrive.”

For decades, Maryland farmers have been early adopters and led the way on conservation practices, while continuing the work of feeding their communities. These efforts provide benefits far beyond the farm, benefitting the health of the Chesapeake Bay and all who live in its watershed. The agricultural industry in Maryland provides over 350,000 jobs and contributes over $8 billion annually to the economy—investing in LEEF recognized farms rewards our industry leaders and provides all Marylanders with a healthier watershed, as well as more locally-grown food. In partnership with the department’s sister agencies, Maryland Department of Environment and Maryland Department of Natural Resources, the Act will create a holistic approach to addressing Bay health through science based solutions.

For more information about the LEEF program, please visit https://mda.maryland.gov/resource_conservation/Pages/LEEF.aspx or email LEEF.MDA@maryland.gov.

###

Follow Maryland Department of Agriculture on Facebook @MdAgDept