January 8, 2026

McGinnis Family from Baltimore County to Receive Maryland’s Prestigious Agriculture Award

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 8, 2026) — Governor Wes Moore and Maryland Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks are pleased to announce that the McGinnis Family of Baltimore County will be inducted into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame for 2025. The family will be officially honored at the 56th Annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture event, taking place on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at Maryland Live! Casino and Hotel.

“The McGinnis family truly embodies the spirit and dedication of Maryland agriculture,” said Governor Moore. “With roots that stretch back more than six generations, their farm has made significant contributions to our communities, preserved our natural resources, and bolstered our state’s economy. Recognizing families like the McGinnis family is essential as we celebrate agriculture, Maryland’s largest industry, which represents our heritage and future.”

Founded in 1991 by former Governor William Donald Schaefer, the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame honors agricultural leaders who have made remarkable contributions and demonstrated steadfast commitment to the agricultural sector and their local communities. Nominations are gathered through local University of Maryland Extension offices.

“It is a privilege to welcome the McGinnis family into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame,” stated Secretary Atticks. “Their legacy of agricultural innovation, community service, and advocacy underscores their crucial role in Maryland’s agricultural success. Their dedication not only highlights their commitment to farming but also inspires future generations to continue this essential work.”

The Taste of Maryland Agriculture event, organized by the Maryland Agriculture Council, is the state’s premier agricultural celebration, bringing together industry leaders, state officials, and national legislators. Nearly 900 attendees are expected to gather for this year’s distinguished honorees.

Guests will have the opportunity to sample a variety of Maryland agricultural products throughout the evening, including offerings from local beer, wine, and cider producers. In addition to honoring the McGinnis family, the event will also feature 11 exceptional programs receiving Maryland Agriculture Council Educational Grants.

Tickets for the event are $100 per person if ordered before January 10, 2026; individual ticket prices are $130 after January 10 and $150 after February 1, 2026.

Reservations can be made via credit card on the Maryland Agriculture Council’s website: [MdAgCouncil Ticket Link](https://www.mdagriculturecouncil.com/event-details/2026-taste-of-maryland-agriculture) or by visiting [Maryland Agriculture Council](https://mdagcouncil.com) for mail-in options.

For further information, please contact Maryland Agriculture Council Executive Director Susan Summers at 240-446-3601.

The McGinnis family proudly stands as the 58th inductee into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame. Full profiles of each Hall of Fame family are available on the Maryland Department of Agriculture’s website.

About the McGinnis Family

The McGinnis family has a rich agricultural heritage dating back to the 18th century. Samuel McGuinness immigrated from Ireland, purchasing land in Chester County, Pennsylvania, before moving to what is now Baltimore County in 1881. Since then, the McGinnis lineage has been dedicated to farming, dairy, and poultry production.

Under the guidance of Wayne McGinnis, who took over full-time operations of the family farm in 1968, the transition from traditional dairy farming to a successful Angus cow-calf operation has marked the family’s legacy. Complemented by crop production, the McGinnis family has expanded its agricultural impact significantly over the years.

Education is a cornerstone of the family’s values, with all three children, Anne, Jay, and Brett, pursuing agricultural degrees and actively contributing to the farm’s ongoing success. Their commitment extends beyond their own agricultural endeavors, as the McGinnis family is deeply involved in various community and agricultural organizations, promoting sustainable practices and environmental stewardship.

Recognized with numerous accolades for their contributions to agriculture and their community, the McGinnis family’s dedication to the land reflects a cherished legacy. Today, the next generation is determined to ensure that the McGinnis name remains synonymous with excellence in Maryland agriculture.

Quotes from Nominators

The McGinnis family is a long-standing pillar in the farming community. Families like theirs play a crucial role in maintaining sustainable farming practices and educating future generations about the importance of agriculture. This award truly reflects their contributions to the Baltimore County agriculture community.” – Erika Crowl, Senior Agent Associate, Baltimore County

