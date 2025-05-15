Lou & Marks Launches New Aesthetic Lightroom Preset Collections for Summer 2025

Lou & Marks Presets New Euro Summer Preset Collection

Beloved Lightroom Preset Brand Introduces Fresh, Curated Looks for Every Creative Mood

CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lou & Marks , the go-to brand for high-quality, aesthetic-driven Lightroom presets , is proud to announce the launch of several all-new preset collections just in time for the summer editing season. Known for empowering photographers, influencers, and creatives of all skill levels to transform their photos with ease, Lou & Marks continues to set the standard in beautiful, user-friendly digital editing tools.The newly released collections feature a diverse range of aesthetics—from warm and nostalgic tones to modern, clean edits—offering something for every style and setting. Carefully designed to work across all skin tones and lighting conditions, the presets are compatible with Lightroom Mobile, Desktop, and Photoshop.Designed for Lightroom Mobile, Desktop, and Photoshop, each preset is meticulously tested across a variety of lighting conditions and skin tones. The collections are ideal for content creators seeking a cohesive Instagram feed, photographers looking to speed up their workflow, or everyday users craving pro-level edits in just one click.“Our presets are more than filters—they're designed to reflect moods, aesthetics, and real moments,” says Sara Lou, founder of Lou & Marks. “This new release celebrates the spirit of self-expression through color, texture, and tone. Whether you're editing summer travel photos or cozy fall sessions, there's a preset that helps bring your vision to life.”Each collection is available now on https://loumarkspresets.com , with bundles offered at special pricing for early customers. Popular bundles like the Starter Bundle, Magical Bundle, and All Access Bundle now include selections from the newly released presets.About Lou & MarksLou & Marks is a leading digital brand specializing in Lightroom presets and creative tools for photographers, influencers, and lifestyle creatives. Founded in 2016, the company has helped thousands of customers achieve beautiful, cohesive edits with ease—empowering them to focus more on storytelling and less on post-production.For more information, visit www.loumarkspresets.com or follow Lou & Marks Presets on Instagram @loumarkspresets

