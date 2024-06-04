LOU & MARKS PRESETS RELEASES NEW FILM PRESET COLLECTIONS FOR LIGHTROOM PHOTO EDITING
Lou & Marks Presets has released their latest collection of presets inspired by film.UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Their Film Lightroom Presets will help recreate the magic of film in digital photography. Lou & Marks film presets are carefully crafted and true to the film stock. From Portra, FujiFilm, Polaroid, Cinestill and Kodachrome they have many options for film like presets.
Lou & Marks Presets is the industry leader in creating adaptive one-click photo editing presets. Their latest film collection doesn’t disappoint. This collection gives that magical film nostalgia.
To celebrate the launch, Lou & Marks Presets is running a limited-time Buy 3, Get 1 Free sale. Customers can get one preset free for every 3 presets they purchase, allowing them to expand their photo editing collection and explore all the film options.
One of the best advantages of using Lou & Marks Presets is its one-time purchase, unlimited-use model. Unlike apps with recurring subscription fees, Lou & Marks Presets offers lifetime access, and free updates.
About Lou & Marks Presets:
They are a female owned and operated creative team based in the US. After years in the photography and retouching business they were being contracted by other photographers and business owners to help them create consistent editing workflows and retouching tools for their creative teams. They then decided to offer their tools for all creatives. Lou & Marks Presets products are professional level editing resources priced for all creatives to have access.
For more information, visit www.loumarkspresets.com or follow Lou & Marks Presets on Instagram @loumarkspresets
Lou & Marks
Lou & Marks Presets
Hello@loumarkspresets.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other