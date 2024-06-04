Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,710 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,814 in the last 365 days.

LOU & MARKS PRESETS RELEASES NEW FILM PRESET COLLECTIONS FOR LIGHTROOM PHOTO EDITING

Lou & Marks Presets Analog Film Preset Collection

Lou & Marks Presets Analog Film Preset Collection

Lou & Marks Presets has released their latest collection of presets inspired by film.

UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Their Film Lightroom Presets will help recreate the magic of film in digital photography. Lou & Marks film presets are carefully crafted and true to the film stock. From Portra, FujiFilm, Polaroid, Cinestill and Kodachrome they have many options for film like presets.

Lou & Marks Presets is the industry leader in creating adaptive one-click photo editing presets. Their latest film collection doesn’t disappoint. This collection gives that magical film nostalgia.

To celebrate the launch, Lou & Marks Presets is running a limited-time Buy 3, Get 1 Free sale. Customers can get one preset free for every 3 presets they purchase, allowing them to expand their photo editing collection and explore all the film options.

One of the best advantages of using Lou & Marks Presets is its one-time purchase, unlimited-use model. Unlike apps with recurring subscription fees, Lou & Marks Presets offers lifetime access, and free updates.

About Lou & Marks Presets:

They are a female owned and operated creative team based in the US. After years in the photography and retouching business they were being contracted by other photographers and business owners to help them create consistent editing workflows and retouching tools for their creative teams. They then decided to offer their tools for all creatives. Lou & Marks Presets products are professional level editing resources priced for all creatives to have access.

For more information, visit www.loumarkspresets.com or follow Lou & Marks Presets on Instagram @loumarkspresets

Lou & Marks
Lou & Marks Presets
Hello@loumarkspresets.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other

You just read:

LOU & MARKS PRESETS RELEASES NEW FILM PRESET COLLECTIONS FOR LIGHTROOM PHOTO EDITING

Distribution channels: Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more