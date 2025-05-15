Texas Accepts First Dedication of Water Rights for Environmental Protection in 20 Years

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

AUSTIN— Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) announces it has helped secure a 10-year commitment of 200 acre-feet per year of surface water to help conserve Big Cypress Bayou in northeast Texas.

The water right, purchased by The Nature Conservancy in Texas (TNC) and dedicated to the Texas Water Trust, will help TPWD manage habitat for native fish and mussels in Big Cypress Bayou, which flows into Caddo Lake. It will also support recreational opportunities downstream, where TPWD has partnered to establish ten paddling trails.

“Effective fish and wildlife management relies on effective water management,” said TPWD Executive Director David Yoskowitz. “The health of our waters and the health of our state are inextricably linked, and we are pleased to help facilitate this dedication from TNC for the betterment of all Texans by helping maintain flow standards for the river basin of Big Cypress Bayou.”

Texas cattle ranchers Bob and Kimmie Sanders of Cypress River Ranch worked with TNC and sold a portion of their water rights to the organization, which in turn, TNC dedicated to the Texas Water Trust. TNC’s dedication is the first into the trust by a nonprofit and the first in nearly 20 years, building on three previous dedications – two in 2003 comprising 1,236 acre-feet per year on the Rio Grande, and another in 2006 providing 33,108 acre-feet per year on the San Marcos River.

“We hope that this partnership with the Sanders and TPWD serves as a model for other organizations and private landowners who are interested in using their water rights to protect the freshwater resources of the state,” said Ryan Smith, Director of Water and Science for TNC in Texas. “As we face water scarcity issues, the incentives available through Texas Water Trust help ensure there’s enough for all of us.”

Texas Water Trust provides a legal mechanism for holders to donate, lease or sell their water rights for environmental purposes. Established by the Texas Legislature in 1997, the trust is administered by Texas Water Development Board while TPWD helps facilitate dedications.

“Ensuring a secure water future for Texas requires protecting our stream flows, aquifer levels, and inflows to bay and estuary systems,” said Texas Water Development Board Executive Administrator Bryan McMath. “As water demands increase across the state, this commitment to the Texas Water Trust will help preserve environmental flows to important freshwater ecosystems.”

In 2021, legislators charged TPWD with facilitating and encouraging more dedications of surface waters. Benefits to holders include:

Conserving water, one of Texas’ most important natural resources

Helping to conserve fish and wildlife resources

Ensuring the water right does not get canceled for non-use

Providing potential tax benefits

Exemption from annual water use reporting fees

“The time will come when this ranch will be passed on to the next generation, so we have to build a roadmap for sustainability and profitability,” said Bob Sanders, Owner of Cypress River Ranch.

Visit the Texas Water Trust site for details on dedicating water rights, and how the trust works through the Texas Water Bank that assists in voluntary water-rights transfers between willing buyers and sellers. The transfer may be either temporary or permanent, and in most instances, will require a permit modification from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department mission balances outdoor recreation and sustainable use of resources with conservation and management of natural and cultural resources. The department operates 89 Texas state parks, natural areas and historic sites, more than 50 wildlife management areas, three saltwater fish hatcheries and five freshwater hatcheries. TPWD game wardens and wildlife and fisheries biologists work in every Texas county, enforcing laws and encouraging management to conserve fish and wildlife. The agency has 13 internal divisions: Wildlife, Coastal Fisheries, Inland Fisheries, Law Enforcement, Legal, State Parks, Infrastructure, Communications, Financial Resources, Human Resources, Support Resources, Information Technology and the Executive Office.

The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world’s toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. To learn more about our work in Texas, visit nature.org/texas.

Texas Water Development Board

Texas Water Development Board is the state agency charged with collecting and disseminating water-related data, assisting with regional water and flood planning, and preparing the state water and flood plans. The TWDB administers cost-effective financial assistance programs for the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, flood mitigation, and agricultural water conservation projects.